The New York Rangers have reportedly been granted permission by the Nashville Predators to speak to John Hynes for their head coaching position, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

John Hynes spent four seasons with the Predators, and was dismissed from his position with the team on Tuesday. Nashville is hiring Andrew Brunette as its new coach to replace Hynes.

In his career, Hynes has a 150-159-45 record, according to Hockey Reference. Hynes spent five seasons with the New Jersey Devils, and reached the playoffs one time in the 2017-2018 season. The Devils lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

The Predators made the playoffs in his first three seasons with the team, and did not get past the first round.

Hynes represents a familiar face for Rangers president and general manger Chris Drury. The two were teammates from 1994-1997 at Boston University, according to Walker.

The Rangers coaching search seems to have two main names with Hynes now a possibility. Peter Laviolette is believed to be the front-runner, according to Walker.

Peter Laviolette was recently let go by the Washington Capitals. It will be interesting to see who the Rangers hire with names like Andrew Brunette and Spencer Carbery off the board.

The Rangers are looking for a coach who can take their roster to a Stanley Cup. Chris Drury moved on from head coach Gerard Gallant, the coach he hired when he took over as president and general manager after John Davidson and Jeff Gorton were let go in 2021.