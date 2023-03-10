Patrick Kane has only been wearing a New York Rangers uniform a bit over a week, but it seems that his new teammates and Rangers fans have been waiting a long time for him to score his first goal for the Broadway Blueshirts.

Kane's first goal as a Ranger comes on the power play 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gFrwFYRbv3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 10, 2023

Kane accomplished the feat in his third game with the Rangers, scoring on a wicked wrist shot against the Montreal Canadiens.

The goal was a power play strike at the 14:31 mark of the second period. The goal allowed the Rangers to tie their road game with the Habs at 3-3, and they eventually won the game 4-3 in a shootout.

On the play, Artemi Panarin sent the puck back to defenseman Jacob Trouba, and he found an open Kane on the far side of the ice. The former Chicago Blackhawks ace was able to survey the offensive zone and take a couple of strides toward the net. He beat Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault with his wrist shot, triggering a quick celebration with his teammates.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The goal was the 17th of the season for Kane. He had 45 points going into the game, and his first with his new team is likely to ease some of the pressure on a player who is widely considered to be the greatest American-born player in NHL history.

The Rangers were one of the most active teams prior to the trade deadline, adding Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues in addition to the high-scoring Patrick Kane.

Despite those additions, the Rangers had lost 6 of their prior 8 games prior to the game in Montreal.