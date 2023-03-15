A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Patrick Kane is starting to get into his rhythm in New York Rangers uniform. He even smashed an NHL record Tuesday night against the Alex Ovechkin-less Washington Capitals at Madison Square Garden when he recorded his second point of the game via an assist in the second period.

“Patrick Kane has 50 points in a season for the 16th time in his career, snapping a tie with Mike Modano for most seasons by a U.S. born player,” per ESPN Stats & Info.

Patrick Kane entered the Capitals game with 48 points in the 2022-23 NHL regular season (18 goals and 30 assists). He would move a point closer to breaking his tie with former Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano with a power-play goal with just under two minutes remaining in the opening period, finding the back of the net thanks to assists from Adam Fox and Vincent Trocheck.

Kane’s production has gone down through the years, but recording keeping such a streak alive for 16 years in a row is a testament to his ability to still contribute to a team. It is unlikely that Patrick Kane will surpass this season his point production in the 2021-2022 campaign — his last full year with the Chicago Blackhawks — when he had 92 points (26 goals and 66 assists), but the Rangers must still be liking the way he’s been playing alongside his new teammates. A

After being held without a point in two of his first two appearances in a Rangers uniform, Patrick Kane has now scored in three of four games.

Kane was traded by the Blackhawks to the Rangers late last February via a three-team swap that also included the Arizona Coyotes.