The New York Rangers are holding on to Ryan Lindgren. The defenseman is agreeing to a one-year deal with the team, per Sports Net Canada. The agreement is worth $4.5 million.

The two sides were not close to an agreement until early Tuesday. It appeared the contract negotiations were going to head into arbitration, with a hearing scheduled for later in the week. Rangers fans are surely grateful the two parties came to an understanding on a new contract.

Lindgren and the team are expected to try and work out a long-term agreement in the months ahead. The goal is to resume negotiations on January 1, per the New York Post. It isn't known at time of writing if Lindgren will stay longer than this season in New York.

Ryan Lindgren and the Rangers

Lindgren proved to be a reliable part of the Rangers lineup in the 2024 playoffs. The defenseman appeared in 16 postseason games, adding three assists to the team's stats. His plus-minus has been spectacular throughout his NHL career. In 2023-24, he finished with a plus-minus of +22.

The defenseman has played his entire career in the Big Apple with the Rangers. He joined the team in 2018. In his career, he posted 80 points including 70 assists. He also has a reputation for playing intense defense.

Rangers fans are surely happy to keep Lindgren around for at least one more season. The club is trying to make another push to the Stanley Cup Final. New York nearly reached the finals last season, but came up just a bit short. The Florida Panthers skated past the Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals, in six games. New York at one point led the series 2-1.

Another Rangers defenseman, Braden Schneider, also recently agreed to a new deal with the team. The core of New York's defense seems rather intact, as the team is expected to bring back as many as six defensemen from last year. This includes team captain Jacob Trouba. The Rangers seem on paper to be a club ready to make another postseason push.

It's been a busy offseason for New York. The Rangers parted ways with Barclay Goodrow, who got picked up by the reloading San Jose Sharks. Keeping Lindgren is a big move for the team's defense. Lindgren frequently played against the opposing team's best skaters all season. He did very well, blocking 103 shots last season, per Sports Illustrated.

Rangers fans are certainly very excited about the future.