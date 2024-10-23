The New York Rangers won the President's Trophy last season as the best regular-season team. New York then came within two wins of the Stanley Cup Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, the Rangers are looking to make the playoffs once again in 2025. And they are certainly making good on that ambition as seen on Tuesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Rangers stormed out of the gate on Tuesday, scoring four in the first period. They chased Canadiens goalie Sam Montembault and made franchise history in the process. This is the first time New York has scored four or more goals in their first six games in a single season through the franchise's history, according to the Rangers' public relations team.

The Blueshirts are currently on a three-game losing streak. The Rangers last lost to the Utah Hockey Club in overtime back on October 12. New York headed into the first intermission with a 4-1 lead over the Canadiens in Montreal.

Rangers off to flying start offensively in 2024-25

The Rangers had an intriguing offseason, to say the least. Many wondered if the team would go for one of the top free agents in an attempt to keep their competitive window open. However, this did not happen. New York's most notable move over the summer was trading for Reilly Smith in a deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

A lack of a major splash in the offseason has not had an adverse effect on this team, however. The Rangers entered play Tuesday tied for the most Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN. New York's 4.80 GF/G is matched only by the Winnipeg Jets.

There are certainly a few reasons for their early season success. For instance, New York boasts one of the most successful power play units early on. The Rangers have the fourth-highest power play percentage in the league. Only the Ottawa Senators have a more successful power play in the Eastern Conference.

New York struggled to score at 5v5 at times during the 2023-24 campaign. However, that has not been the case early on in 2024-25. The Rangers have the second-highest Goals For Percentage (70.05%) and Goals For Per 60 Minutes (3.62) at 5v5 so far, according to Evolving Hockey.

New York is certainly flying high to begin the 2024-25 season. If this form continues, they will surely cement themselves as one of the top contenders in the East. And they will be in a fantastic positon to win their first Stanley Cup since 1994.