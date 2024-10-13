The New York Rangers won their first game of the 2024-25 NHL season. However, their second game certainly did not go to plan. The Rangers lost to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night in overtime. It's a game they could have won any other night. But, as Chris Kreider pointed out, there is one key issue they need to avoid moving forward.

The Rangers put five goals past Utah goaltender Connor Ingram on Saturday. However, New York coughed up six goals on the night. This simply cannot continue, especially with a goalie the caliber of Igor Shesterkin in the crease. Kreider acknowledged the team has to limit the goals they allow as the season continues.

“We're generating offense, but we’ve got to keep the puck out of our own net. We’ve got to help our goaltender. It’s two games now, he's been making some pretty ridiculous saves,” the Rangers star said, via USA Today reporter Vince Mercogliano.

Chris Kreider, Rangers stumble after dominating start

Chris Kreider and the Rangers won their first game, as mentioned earlier. And they did so in dominating fashion. Kreider scored two goals against the Pittsburgh Penguins as they cruised to a 6-0 victory. However, Saturday night was a different story.

The Utah Hockey Club opened the scoring thanks to Barrett Hayton's third goal of the season. But Artemi Panarin brought the Rangers level soon after. The two teams entered the first intermission in a 1-1 deadlock, but the fireworks went off in the second period.

Utah and New York combined for seven goals in the middle frame. Utah HC scored four of these goals, including a marker from Jack McBain less than two minutes into the period. Furthermore, Dylan Guenther's hot start to the season continued with a power play goal to make it 5-3. The Rangers cut the lead to one before entering the third period.

In the third period, the Rangers sought an equalizer. After some pressure, they finally broke through. Chaos ensued in front of Ingram as the Rangers scrambled for a loose puck. Will Cullye poked at it and was able to slip it passed the Utah puckstopper to tie the game.

In overtime, though, New York couldn't end it. Utah Hockey Club captain Clayton Keller roofed home a backhand shot over Shesterkin. Utah won for the third straight game and for the second consecutive time away from the friendly confines of the Delta Center.

Kreider and the Rangers certainly know they have to be better. And they won't have to wait long to hit the ice again. New York plays host to an Original Six rival in the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Let's see if the Rangers can put this loss behind them and pick up another victory.