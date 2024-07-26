Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been mentioned in no shortage of trade rumors. The Toronto Blue Jays are rumored to be interested in selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline, however, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports that the team is not planning to deal Guerrero away.

Guerrero, along with teammate Bo Bichette, has one year of team control remaining. Guerrero and Bichette were mentioned as potential trade candidates before Bichette suffered an injury. Still, Guerrero has been linked to a number of teams. Toronto is seemingly intent on keeping him until the offseason at the very least.

The Blue Jays have struggled in 2024. They are currently in last place in the American League East. Guerrero has been a bright spot, though.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing well despite Blue Jays' overall underperformance

The 25-year-old first baseman is slashing .296/.365/.487/.853 across 101 games played so far in 2024. He has also hit 18 home runs and 21 doubles. Guerrero was selected to his fourth consecutive All-Star team as a result of his impressive performance.

The Blue Jays would receive a jaw-dropping return for Guerrero if they traded him away before the deadline. The potential suitor would have Guerrero for the remainder of 2024 and all of 2025 before free agency. Of course, they could attempt to discuss an extension with him as well.

There are not many superstar bats available ahead of the upcoming deadline. As a result, teams may be willing to overpay for established sluggers like Guerrero. At the moment, Guerrero is seemingly not available as Passan reported. One has to wonder if Toronto will at least listen on offers if teams make attention-catching proposals.

Another element of the situation to consider is Guerrero's future with the Blue Jays. Perhaps Toronto will offer Guerrero a contract extension if the first baseman is not traded away. If an extension fails to come to fruition, however, Guerrero will be a popular trade candidate during the offseason.