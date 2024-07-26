The Seattle Mariners continue to make moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. After they acquired Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays, the Mariners have now added a reliever. Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays is headed to the Pacific Northwest. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report.

“Trade news: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. The main return for the Blue Jays: outfield prospect Jonatan Clase. Garcia was one of the best RP available this deadline. Seattle remaining busy.” Passan posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Jonatan Clase was ranked tenth in the Mariners' prospect pool. The Blue Jays are expected to sell at this deadline, as they sit 9.5 games out of the playoffs.