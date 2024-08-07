The Kansas State Wildcats football program has a rich history of talented players who have made significant impacts on the field. Here, just before Kansas State football kicks off for the 2024 season, we celebrate the top ten greatest players in Wildcats history.

1. Michael Bishop (QB, 1997-1998)

Michael Bishop is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in Kansas State history. During his two seasons with the Wildcats, Bishop led the team to a 22-3 record and a Big 12 Championship game appearance in 1998. He was known for his dual-threat ability, combining a powerful arm with exceptional running skills. In 1998, Bishop finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting and won the Davey O'Brien Award as the nation's best quarterback. His dynamic playmaking ability and leadership were instrumental in Kansas State's success during his tenure.

Bishop's most memorable performance came in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game against Texas A&M, where he threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Although the Wildcats fell short in that game, Bishop's legacy as one of the program's all-time greats was solidified. His impact on Kansas State football extends beyond his statistics, as he helped elevate the program to national prominence.

Darren Sproles is one of the most electrifying running backs in college football history. Standing at just 5'6″, Sproles used his speed, agility, and vision to become the all-time leading rusher in Kansas State history with 4,979 yards. He also holds the record for most all-purpose yards in school history with 6,812. Sproles was a consensus All-American in 2003, and he finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

Sproles' signature moment came in the 2004 Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State, where he rushed for 235 yards and scored two touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to a victory. His success at Kansas State paved the way for a long and productive NFL career, where he continued to showcase his exceptional talent and work ethic.

Tyler Lockett is one of the most dynamic wide receivers and return specialists in Kansas State history. Known for his speed, precise route-running, and playmaking ability, Lockett set several school records, including career receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches. He was a two-time All-American and a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection, along with the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Lockett's most memorable performance came in a game against Oklahoma in 2014, where he caught six passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to an upset victory. His success at Kansas State paved the way for a successful NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, where he has continued to excel as a receiver and return specialist.

4. Terence Newman (CB, 1999-2002)

Terence Newman is one of the greatest defensive backs in Kansas State history. As a cornerback, Newman was known for his exceptional speed, coverage skills, and ability to make big plays. He earned consensus All-American honors in 2002 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back. Newman also contributed as a return specialist, showcasing his versatility and athleticism.

Newman's standout performance in the 2002 season, where he recorded five interceptions and 14 pass breakups, helped lead the Wildcats to an 11-2 record and a victory in the Holiday Bowl. His success at Kansas State paved the way for a long and successful NFL career, where he continued to excel as one of the league's top cornerbacks.

5. Lynn Dickey (QB, 1968-1970)

Lynn Dickey was a prolific passer for the Wildcats and one of the best quarterbacks in school history. During his time at Kansas State, Dickey set numerous school records for passing yards and touchdowns. For his college career, he accounted for 6,208 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Dickey's strong arm and accuracy made him a standout performer and a key leader for the Wildcats.

Dickey's impact on Kansas State football extended beyond his college career, as he went on to have a successful career in the NFL, primarily with the Green Bay Packers. His contributions to the program and his professional success have earned him a place among the all-time greats in Kansas State history.

6. Jordy Nelson (WR, 2004-2007)

Jordy Nelson is one of the most talented wide receivers to ever play for Kansas State. Known for his reliable hands, route-running, and ability to make big plays, Nelson set several school records during his time with the Wildcats. In 2007, he was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver. Nelson finished his college career with 2,822 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns.

Nelson's most memorable performance came in a game against Texas in 2007, where he caught 12 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, leading the Wildcats to an upset victory. His success at Kansas State paved the way for a highly successful NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and was named to the Pro Bowl.

7. Mark Simoneau (LB, 1996-1999)

Mark Simoneau was a dominant linebacker for the Wildcats, known for his tackling ability, leadership, and football IQ. During his time at Kansas State, Simoneau was a two-time All-American, three-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection and 1999 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He finished his college career with 251 unassisted tackles, 15.5 sacks, and seven fumble recoveries making him one of the most productive defenders in school history.

Simoneau's standout performance in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game, where he recorded 11 tackles and a sack, helped lead the Wildcats to victory and solidified his legacy as one of the greatest defensive players in Kansas State history. His success in college led to a productive NFL career, where he continued to showcase his talent and leadership.

8. Martin Gramatica (K, 1994-1998)

Martin Gramatica is one of the greatest placekickers in college football history. Known for his powerful and accurate leg, Gramatica set numerous records at Kansas State, including most career field goals and most points scored by a kicker. In 1997, he won the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top kicker and was a consensus All-American.

Gramatica's most memorable moment came in 1998 when he kicked a 65-yard field goal against Northern Illinois, setting a school record. His reliability and ability to make clutch kicks were instrumental in Kansas State's success during his tenure. Gramatica's success at Kansas State led to a productive NFL career, where he continued to excel as one of the league's top kickers.

9. Elmer Hackney (FB, 1937-1938)

Elmer Hackney was a powerful fullback for the Wildcats, known for his strength, toughness, and ability to run over defenders. During his time at Kansas State, Hackney set several school records for rushing yards and touchdowns. He was a two-time All-American and a key leader for the Wildcats. Hackney's standout performance in a game against Nebraska in 1938, where he rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, is one of the highlights of his college career.

Hackney's impact on Kansas State football extended beyond his playing days, as he went on to have a successful career in the NFL. His contributions to the program and his professional success have earned him a place among the all-time greats in Kansas State history.

10. Kevin Lockett (WR, 1993-1996)

Kevin Lockett is one of the most talented wide receivers in Kansas State history. Known for his reliable hands, route-running, and ability to make big plays, Lockett set several school records during his time with the Wildcats. He finished his college career with 3,032 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns, making him one of the most productive receivers in school history.

Lockett's most memorable performance came in a game against Oklahoma in 1996, where he caught 12 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Wildcats to victory. His success at Kansas State paved the way for a career in the NFL, where he continued to showcase his talent and work ethic.