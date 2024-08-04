If not for Joe Burrow's stacked LSU Tiger squad or the Trevor Lawerence-led Clemson Tigers, Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program would have probably won a national championship. They had one of the best rushing quarterbacks in the nation who also had a cannon for an arm in now Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Justin Fields. Meanwhile, their defensive unit also had a star in the middle because Chase Young was making a name for himself with the Buckeyes. However, if there was one player who deserved more, it was probably Jameson Williams.

The Ohio State football program got to use Jameson Williams for two years until the receiver joined Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide. It was not much of a loss for Ryan Day's squad because Justin Fields still had Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and Jaxson Smith-Njigba to throw to. However, it just did not sit right with the former Buckeyes quarterback that Williams did not get to shine as much as the other three. He outlined his feelings on it in his appearance on the St. Brown Podcast.

“They were playing with Jamo. I'm not going to cap. They were playing with Jamo. He's the run-off guy to get Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave open, basically. He's the alert versus the quarters' coverage or something like that. But they really weren't messing with Jamo, but I'm glad he left. And he went crazy at Bama,” the Steelers signal caller proclaimed.

What happened to Jameson Williams after leaving the Ohio State football program?

Williams ended his run under Ryan Day's Ohio State football program with just 154 receiving yards on nine receptions. This was a far cry from what he achieved with Nick Saban. His numbers clocked in at 1,572 receiving yards while catching 79 passes. Moreover, he even notched two touchdowns with Alabama on kick returns. Clearly, his numbers skyrocketed after he left the Ohio State football program.

After three years in college, Williams was drafted 12th overall by the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft. His first season was not that great. But, he took a big leap in Year 2 to propel Dan Campbell's squad into serious postseason contention. His production of 24 receptions on 42 targets for 354 total receiving yards was a big help to help the city end their playoff woes.

Now, he plans to continue that momentum and maybe even reach the Super Bowl with the Lions. Before all of that happens, the former Ohio State football weapon and quarterback might even get to meet each other in the NFL Preseason. This is because the Steelers and Lions are scheduled to face each other on August 24th.