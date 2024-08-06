Carson Sneed, a four-star tight end from Nashville, Tennessee, has committed to Tennessee football. Although Sneed, who plays for Donelson Christian Academy, initially planned to extend his recruitment process, he ultimately decided to commit early to Tennessee. The 6'6″, 235-pound tight end from Nashville, TN, chose the Volunteers over offers from Ohio State football, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

Tennessee football concluded the offseason with an impressive finish to cement their 2025 recruiting class. Now, their focus has shifted to the 2026 class. Just two days after securing a commitment from five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the Volunteers have added four-star in-state tight end Sneed to their roster.

Faizon Brandon chose the Vols over LSU, Alabama, and N.C. State on Saturday. Now, Sneed is excited about the opportunity to join forces with his brother, Tennessee redshirt freshman wide receiver Dayton Sneed.

Carson Sneed strengthening Tennessee football

Sneed is ranked as the No. 174 prospect in the 2026 class, as well as the No. 8 tight end and the No. 5 player in Tennessee. Tennessee extended a scholarship offer to Sneed on March 4, 2023.

“I've considered committing probably two or three times within the past couple months,” Sneed said via 247Sports’ Ryan Callahan.

“Ever since I've been a little kid, all I've ever wanted to do was run through the Power ‘T.' And now that I've got the chance, I don't see why I would turn it down,” he continued.

George MacIntyre, the No. 1 recruit in Tennessee for the 2025 class and the eighth-ranked quarterback in the nation, has been in communication with Sneed recently. On July 27, during Sneed’s visit to Knoxville, MacIntyre, who is also committed to the Vols, encouraged him to join him at UT.

Tennessee's pitch to Sneed has remained consistent as he heads into his junior year. Following his recent visit to Knoxville, Sneed noted that the Vols have consistently highlighted his versatile skill set, which they believe could make him a significant contributor to their offense.

Strong connection with the Vols

Sneed's decision was influenced by the solid connections he has built with Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and his staff, thanks to an early offer from the Vols in March 2023. Having visited Tennessee at least 10 times over the past 18 months, Sneed made his commitment official on July 27 during the “Big Orange Kickoff” event.

Carson Sneed is the newest in-state addition to the Vols, alongside four-star defensive tackle Ethan Utley from Ensworth, three-star wide receiver Joakim Dodson from Baylor, four-star wide receiver Radarious Jackson from Sheffield, and four-star offensive guard Nic Moore from Jefferson County. Note that these commitments are all for the Class of 2025.

Sneed, who recorded 15 catches for 297 yards last season, caused significant issues for opponents in the red zone. His 10 touchdowns, leading Donelson Christian Academy, showcased his talent for winning one-on-one battles against defensive backs.

The Volunteers are led by a seasoned group in their fourth season under Glen Elarbee, who oversees the offensive line. During preseason camp, Elarbee is concentrating on identifying a starter for left guard and building strong depth behind the starting five. This focus aligns with head coach Josh Heupel’s emphasis for the offseason.