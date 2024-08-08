North Carolina A&T University alumna Jordyn Foster is joining the Los Angeles Rams as a part of the football operations staff. The university made an announcement via Instagram regarding Foster’s departure.

“Farewell to Jordyn Foster, whose impact on NC A&T as Director of Football Operations was nothing short of remarkable, the Instagram post read. “As she heads to the LA @rams to continue her journey in football operations, we know she’ll keep making history. You’ll be missed, but we can’t wait to see all you accomplish next!”

Foster joined the football program at North Carolina A&T in 2023; she became the program’s director of operations right after graduating from the university the same year. She graduated from A&T with a bachelor’s degree in sports science and fitness management with a concentration in business administration.

Foster made history as the first and youngest female director of football operations in A&T history. She interned in that position for a year before accepting the football operation position. It was her friends who convinced her to reach out to A&T’s former director of football operations, Jacquan Respass, to pitch a job opportunity that had yet to be created. After some back-and-forth emails, Foster became the new football operations intern.

This major accomplishment even caught the attention of Super Bowl champion and former Jackson State University football coach, Deion Sanders. Sanders took to X to show love to Foster when the announcement was made. Sanders quoted the post and said, “Proud of u sis! God bless you.”

“I was shocked when Jordyn came in and asked for an internship. But it also excited me because here’s a young Black woman trying to break into the industry, and I have a chance to be a part of her journey,” said Respass.

Foster interned at the NFL Experienceship Program and Quality Control Sports Basketball Operations.She worked as a Celebration Bowl Operations intern during her senior year. In addition, she was invited to help out in Kansas City during the 2023 NFL Draft. She also went to the NFL Career Forum in Atlanta, Georgia, and the Minnesota Vikings Football Operations Summit.

Foster will be following in the footsteps of fellow A&T alum Brad Holmes by working with the Rams. After serving for eighteen seasons with the Rams, Holmes is currently the Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Detroit Lions.