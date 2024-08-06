In a surprising twist in the world of college football, freshman quarterback Julian Sayin's decision to transfer from Alabama to Ohio State has made headlines, with Nick Saban’s retirement playing a pivotal role in his move.

Sayin, a top-ranked quarterback recruit, had high hopes of playing under the legendary coach but found himself reevaluating his future when Saban retired in early January, shortly after Alabama’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

Julian Sayin, a southern California native, enrolled at Alabama last December with a clear vision: to play for Nick Saban.

“We had a great relationship through the recruiting process,” Sayin said. “I loved Coach Saban. I really wanted to go play for him.” Saban, who had built the Crimson Tide into a modern dynasty, was a major draw for Sayin.

However, Saban’s unexpected retirement at the age of 72 left many, including Sayin, in shock. “I would say we were caught by surprise,” Sayin admitted, reflecting the sentiments of many within the Crimson Tide facility.

With Saban’s departure, Sayin reevaluated his situation. The easing of the NCAA’s transfer regulations allowed him to explore other opportunities. Following a coaching change, players have a 30-day window to enter the transfer portal, an online database enabling them to communicate with other schools. Sayin needed only nine days to make his decision.

“There was definitely a lot of emotions,” Sayin said, “but I had my family to lean on. They helped me through it, and I was able to make the right decision.”

In late January, Sayin transferred to Ohio State, a move driven by the school’s rich football tradition and its reputation for developing quarterbacks.

“Really, I just wanted to be at a school with a great tradition, great quarterback history, and somewhere I could develop,” Sayin explained. His relationship with Ohio State coach Ryan Day also played a crucial role. The Buckeyes had previously attempted to recruit Sayin, and the familiarity with Day made Ohio State an appealing choice.

Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offensive coordinator at the time of Sayin’s commitment, had also influenced Sayin’s initial decision to join the Crimson Tide. O’Brien’s subsequent move to a head-coaching position at Boston College was another factor in Sayin’s transfer. However, Sayin quickly bonded with his replacement, Chip Kelly, who had significant ties to California, having coached UCLA since 2018 before joining the Buckeyes.

Integrating into Ohio State football

Sayin’s arrival at Ohio State has added an intriguing dynamic to the Buckeyes’ quarterback room. While it’s a tall order for Sayin to climb the depth chart, especially with experienced transfer Will Howard from Kansas State expected to start, Sayin’s potential cannot be overlooked. Howard, who has made 27 starts with the Wildcats since 2020, brings significant experience, but Sayin’s raw talent and work ethic have caught the eyes of both Day and Kelly.

Day has praised Sayin’s quick delivery, comparing it to the late Dwayne Haskins Jr., a Heisman Trophy finalist with the Buckeyes in 2018. “He’s very twitchy,” Day remarked. “People talk about the twitch like the lower half, but he’s twitchy from the waist up, how fast the ball comes out of his hands. And his mind works that way as well. That’s a good trait to have as a quarterback.”

Kelly, who also coaches the quarterbacks, has been impressed with Sayin’s demeanor during preseason practices. “He stays in the moment,” Kelly said. “That’s the one thing I like about him. If he throws a bad ball, it doesn’t bother him. If he throws a good ball, he doesn’t get overexcited and say, ‘Hey, I just arrived.’ He’s always thinking about the next snap, and he’s done a really good job with it.”

For Sayin, the mental aspect of the game is crucial. He looks up to NFL quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, admiring their savvy decision-making. Growing up in San Diego’s North County, Sayin was a Chargers fan and attended games at Qualcomm Stadium. Herbert, in particular, stands out as a role model. “I think I can be a really good decision maker for the offense,” Sayin said, “and someone who an offensive coordinator can trust.”