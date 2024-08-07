Current Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has been sanctioned for recruiting violations and a failure to uphold head coach standards while leading Michigan football. If Harbaugh ever returns to the college level, there will be a firm roadblock in his place.

Specifically, Harbaugh has been given a four-year show-cause order for engaging in unethical conduct and failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance amongst his number of infractions, the NCAA announced. He will also be suspended from all team activities for a year should be return to college. Whatever record the team he is coaching puts up during that season would not count towards Harbaugh's career record.

These sanctions stem from Harbaugh's actions during the CO-VID19 dead recruiting period rather than the ongoing sign-stealing case. Five individuals connected to Michigan football's program agreed that recruiting and other violations had occurred within the program. The program itself admitted that it failed to monitor its football program.

Jim Harbaugh refused to participate throughout the process. He didn't have a hearing with the NCAA committee before they made their ruling. The NCAA made note that Harbaugh's decorum throughout the proceedings made the case against him much stronger.

“The panel noted that Harbaugh's intentional disregard for NCAA legislation and unethical conduct amplified the severity of this case and prompted the panel to classify Harbaugh's case as Level-1 Aggravated,” the statement read.

As Harbaugh prepares for his first season with the Chargers, Michigan football is in a bit of disarray. His sanctions are only the first of what could be major punishments coming the Wolverines' way. The NCAA clearly felt that Harbaugh and Michigan were out of line in how they handled their business. They dropped the hammer down how they saw fit, making any Harbaugh return to college football much more difficult.