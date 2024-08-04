The 2023-24 season was one of the most bizarre in recent memory for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football teams. The season was shrouded in controversy for the Wolverines as Harbaugh eventually took a self-imposed suspension amidst an NCAA investigation into sign stealing accusations, but ultimately, Michigan ended up winning the national championship in dominant fashion vs Washington in January.

The man at the center of the accusations was assistant coach Connor Stalions, who resigned midway through the season amidst the turmoil.

Recently, ESPN gained access to a draft by NCAA investigators detailing their findings so far, and the results are quite jarring.

“The NCAA's draft obtained by ESPN states that investigators used ticket information, film, photographs and interviews to determined that Stalions had impermissibly scouted at least 13 future Michigan opponents on at least 58 occasions between 2021 and 2023. He directed others to scout some opponents multiple times — including one team that they scouted seven different times in 2022, according to the draft,” reported Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Evidently, Stalions also went so far as to where disguises so as to gain access to other teams' sidelines.

“The NCAA gathered evidence that shows Stalions was on the sideline at Michigan State's season-opening against Central Michigan in 2023. Stalions was wearing a bench pass, Central Michigan coaching gear and a disguise, according to the draft, which states that Stalions' conduct seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model,' they reported.

A jarring investigation

If all of the NCAA's accusations against Stalions do turn out to be proven true, it could hang a serious cloud over what was supposed to be a celebratory time for the program, including calling into question whether the team's 2024 championship will even stand or will be vacated by the organization.

Jim Harbaugh of course has since taken his talents back to the NFL and joined the Los Angeles Chargers in what some speculated was an attempt to avoid the fallout from the investigation, leaving new head coach Sherrone Moore to deal with the turbulence. Moore subbed in for Harbaugh during his self-imposed suspension during the season last year and vehemently supported Harbaugh in his absence.

While Michigan football is not expected to compete for a championship this coming year after losing several key players on both ends of the football, it still might be a bit harder for fans to relish in the championship glory with so much question over the methods the team may have used to earn its trophy.