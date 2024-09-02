The Nashville Predators were the first of several forays by the National Hockey League into non-traditional markets, soon followed by the Atlanta Thrashers and Columbus Blue Jackets. Unlike the latter two franchises, however, the Predators have enjoyed relatively sustained success with a bevy of excellent players through the years, though it took some time to achieve.

First arriving on the scene for the 1998-99 NHL season, the Predators introduced hockey to Music City, where fans quickly embraced the new franchise, routinely packing the Gaylord Entertainment Center (now Bridgestone Arena) despite having to wait several years for a postseason appearance.

But as the Predators prepare for the 2024-25 season, which 10 campaigns stand out as the best in the relatively short history of the franchise?

1. 2016-17: First and only trip to the Stanley Cup Final

Everything seemed to come together for the Predators, who made a monumental trade before the season by sending captain Shea Weber to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman P.K. Subban. While Nashville's regular season record of 41-29-12 wasn't stellar, it was enough to secure them a playoff spot as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Their first matchup was against the top-seeded Chicago Blackhawks, who had previously eliminated them in the playoffs in 2010 and 2015 on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. This time, the Predators turned the tables on their rivals, sweeping them in four straight games. Nashville then moved on to face their division rival St. Louis Blues and later the Anaheim Ducks in the Conference Final; the Predators won both series in six games.

Facing the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins, the Predators dropped the first two games of the Final in Pittsburgh, returning home with a two-game deficit. Backed by their roaring fans, the Predators rebounded to win two straight games, tying the series. Unfortunately, their run came to an end as the Penguins won the next two games, capturing their second consecutive Stanley Cup.

2. 2017-18: President's Trophy winners

Following their defeat in the Stanley Cup Final, the Predators came out strong in the fall, bolstered by the additions of former Penguins forward Nick Bonino and original Predators forward Scott Hartnell, who returned to where his NHL career began.

Nashville won a franchise record 53 games to win the President's Trophy while also capturing the Central Division, both franchise firsts. Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson led the way offensively with 64 and 61 points respectively, while goaltender Pekka Rinne won 42 games with a solid 2.31 goals against average.

While the Predators advanced past the Colorado Avalanche in the opening round of the postseason, they were upset by the Winnipeg Jets in the Conference Semi-Finals. Despite having home-ice advantage, the Jets quickly chased Rinne from the net with two soft first-period goals, ultimately securing a 5-1 victory in the decisive Game 7 in Nashville.

3. 2006-07: First 50+ victory season

For the first time in franchise history, the Predators surpassed the 50-win mark during the 2006-07 season, aided by 52 assists from future Hall of Fame forward Paul Kariya. The lineup was further strengthened at the 2007 Trade Deadline with the acquisition of another future Hall of Famer, Peter Forsberg.

Finishing second in the Central Division, just three points behind the Red Wings, the Predators once again faced the San Jose Sharks in the opening round of the postseason. And, just like the previous season, San Jose advanced to the second round with a four-games-to-one series win.

4. 2011-12: Revenge on the division rival Red Wings

The Predators won 48 games during the 2011-12 campaign, the most they'd accumulated since winning 51 games in 2006-07. Entering the season with a new primary logo and color scheme, the Predators finished second overall in the Central Division thanks mostly to their stingy defensive play under head coach Barry Trotz.

Finishing just two points ahead of their rival Detroit Red Wings in the standings, the Predators secured home-ice advantage for their first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the series tied at one game apiece, Nashville went on to win three straight, advancing to the second round and sending Hall of Fame defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom into retirement.

However, Nashville's run was halted in the second round by the upstart Phoenix Coyotes, who had previously dispatched the Blackhawks in Round One, defeating the Predators in five games.

5. 2003-04: First trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs

In their sixth NHL season, the Predators secured their first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, thanks to solid goaltending from Tomas Vokoun, who was named the team’s starter after Mike Dunham’s departure. Additionally, the Predators strengthened their lineup at the NHL Trade Deadline with the acquisition of Steve Sullivan from the Blackhawks.

The Predators faced the President's Trophy-winning Detroit Red Wings in the opening round and stunned the sold-out crowd at Joe Louis Arena in Game One when scrappy forward Adam Hall scored just 16 seconds into the game. Although the Red Wings rebounded to win Games One and Two, the Predators returned home to a roaring crowd in Music City and won both games on their home ice, forcing a best-of-three series.”

Just a year after winning their 10th Stanley Cup in franchise history, the veteran leadership of the Red Wings took charge and led them to victory in the next two games, eliminating Nashville.

6. 2018-19: Central Division champions once again

The Predators entered the 2018-19 campaign aiming to rebound from their upset loss to the Jets in the previous postseason. With 34 goals from Viktor Arvidsson and 50 assists from Ryan Johansen, the Predators finished first overall in the Central Division with a 47-29-6 record, securing home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But once again, the Predators suffered an early postseason exit, as they were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the opening round, with former Predators forward Alexander Radulov playing a key role for Dallas.

7. 2014-15: Return to the postseason

The 2014-15 campaign brought a significant leadership change for the Predators, who chose not to renew the contract of Barry Trotz, the first and only head coach in team history. They hired Peter Laviolette, who had previously led the Carolina Hurricanes to the 2006 Stanley Cup championship and the Philadelphia Flyers to the 2010 Stanley Cup Final.

They also traded Patric Hornqvist to the Pittsburgh Penguins to acquire goal-scoring forward James Neal, giving Nashville another offensive weapon. Thanks to 47 assists from Mike Ribeiro and 39 victories from goaltender Pekka Rinne, the Predators returned to the playoffs following a two-year absence. Unfortunately, their run would be halted by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks in the first round.

8. 2005-06: Post-lockout dominance

The Predators, along with the rest of the league, returned in the fall of 2005 from the first year-long work stoppage in any of the four major North American sports.

Bolstered by the offseason acquisition of Paul Kariya, who led the team with 85 points, the Predators returned to the postseason for the second straight year after finishing second in the Central Division with 49 victories. However, they were eliminated in the opening round by the San Jose Sharks.

9. 2010-11: Run to the Western Conference Semi-Final

A stingy, defensive-minded team took the ice for the 2010-11 season, with only two players—Martin Erat and Sergei Kostitsyn—reaching the 50-point mark. However, it was the play of rising defenseman Ryan Suter that set the tone for Nashville, along with a stellar 2.12 goals-against average from goaltender Pekka Rinne.

In the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Predators advanced by defeating the Anaheim Ducks in six games. However, despite winning Game One in overtime on Canucks ice, they were eliminated in the second round by the Vancouver Canucks.

10. 2015-16: Setting the stage for deep runs

Despite finishing fourth in the Central Division, the Sharks still earned a trip to the postseason after being led by Filip Forsberg's 33 goals along with Roman Josi's 47 assists; Pekka Rinne won 34 games.

The Predators once again faced the Ducks in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, taking an early two-game lead before the Ducks rallied to win three straight. Undeterred, the Predators forced the first Game Seven in franchise history and emerged victorious with 3-1 and 2-1 wins, eliminating the Ducks and advancing to face the San Jose Sharks.

The Predators pushed the series against the Sharks to the limit, thanks to a triple-overtime goal by Mike Fisher that tied the series at two games apiece, followed by another overtime victory in Game Six, courtesy of Viktor Arvidsson. However, the Sharks dashed Nashville's hopes of reaching the Western Conference Final with a decisive 5-1 victory in the deciding game back in San Jose.