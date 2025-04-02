ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Stars look to continue their winning streak as they face the Nashville Predators. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Stars prediction and pick.

The Predators come into the game at 27-40-8 on the year, which is seventh in the Central Division. The Predators' disappointing season has resulted in their elimination from the playoff race. In their last game, they faced the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets scored the first three goals of the game before Filip Forsberg scored. The Blue Jackets would score again in the second period before Michael Bunting and Justin Barron scored to make it a one-goal game in the second period. Still, the Blue Jackets would add three more goals in the second period. The Blue Jackets would go on to win the game 8-4 over the Predators.

Meanwhile, the Stars are 49-21-4 on the year, which is good for second in the Central Division, and the Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL. Last time out, they faced the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken struck first on a goal from Kaapo Kakko. Still, Matt Duchene would score to tie the game and Wyatt Johnson would give the Stars the 2-1 lead just 3:19 into the game. There would not be another goal until Mikael Granlund would score an empty net goal as the Stars won the game 3-1.

Here are the Predators-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Stars Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +235

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Predators vs Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Predators Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are led by Filip Forsberg from the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 29 goals, 39 assists, and 68 total points. He is joined on the top line by Steven Stamkos and Kieffer Bellows. Stamkos is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 23 goals and 22 assists on the year. Bellows has played in just 17 games, coming in with two goals and two assists this year.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Marchessault is second on the team in points playing from the second line. He comes in with 19 goals and 20 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly comes in with 17 goals and 28 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points. Finally, Brady Skjei has been solid from the blue line, coming into the game with ten goals and 18 assists this year.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Stars this year is led by Jason Robertson, who is tied for the team lead in points and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with 33 goals, 42 assists, and 75 total points. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. Hintz is fourth on the team in points with 27 goals and 37 assists, good for 64 points. Rantanen has four goals and seven assists in his 12 games with the Stars.

Meanwhile, Matt Duchene is tied for the team lead in points while leading the team in assists. Duchene comes in with 29 goals and 46 assists, good for 75 total points. He is joined on the line by Mason Marchment, who has 19 goals and 23 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Mikael Granlund, who has five goals and 12 assists in his 23 games with the Stars. Finally, Wyatt Johnston has been great, currently, playing on the third line. He is third on the team in points, coming in with 30 goals and 37 assists.

Jake Oettinger is expected to be in goal for the Stars in this one. He is 35-15-3 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. He is second in the NHL in wins, while sitting eighth in goals against average and save percentage. Oettinger has won five straight games, allowing nine goals in the last five games.

Juuse Saros is expected to be in goal for the Nashville Predators. Saros is 18-29-6 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in the last five games. Further, he has allowed ten goals over the last two games.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Stars come in as heavy favorites in this NHL game. One of the major reasons if their defense, which is third in goals-allowed per game in the NHL. Further, they have won six straight, allowing just nine goals in the process. The Predators are struggling to score, scoring just 12 goals in their last six games while giving up 21 goals in that time. Take the Stars in this one.

Final Predators-Stars Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (-110)