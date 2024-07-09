The 2024 Paris Olympics is just around the corner, as Team USA gets ready to defend their gold-medal streak. While Team USA will be parading a stacked roster led by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, they will still face some fierce competition in Paris. For this piece, let's rank the 10 biggest threats to Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

11. Japan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Japan will be entering the Olympics as the biggest underdogs. While they proved that they were the best-placed Asian team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Japan needs to further elevate their performance if they want to make a splash at the Paris Olympics.

Fortunately, the addition of Rui Hachimura helps while maintaining the strong core of B. League players along with former NBA vet Yuta Watanabe. However, it will require Japan to pull off upsets for them to advance.

10. Brazil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Brazil punched their ticket to the Olympics after ruling the FIBA OQT in Riga, dominating the host Latvia in the final game. Team USA better keep tabs on Golden State Warrior Gui Santos as well as former NBA players Cristiano Felicio, FIBA OQT Tissot MVP Bruno Caboclo, and the ageless Marcelinho Huertas.

While it seems like Brazil doesn't have a lot of depth, this well-seasoned squad makes up for it with physicality and athleticism. However, Team USA may be a tough assignment for them.

9. South Sudan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Sudan Basketball (@ssbfed)

Considered to be the hottest team out of FIBA Africa, South Sudan pulled off a major surprise at the 2023 FIBA World Cup by becoming the best-placed African team to punch a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

With the program spearheaded by NBA veteran Luol Deng and the team coached by former NBA player Royal Ivey, South Sudan will have the potential to pull some surprises. Moreover, they also have a handful of players with NBA experience at their disposal including Wenyen Gabriel, Thon Maker, and naturalized player Carlik Jones.

But the name that stands out in their roster is the potential arrival of Suns big man Bol Bol. South Sudan will have a lot of length and athleticism that can potentially test Team USA, especially if they catch them on a bad night. Furthermore, look for former NBA players Luol Deng and Royal Ivey to devise a game plan that will allow South Sudan to at least be competitive.

8. Puerto Rico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Puerto Rico had an amazing tournament on their home turf, dramatically punching an Olympic ticket for the first time in 20 years at the FIBA OQT in San Juan, led by the fine play of New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, who won the FIBA OQT Tissot MVP.

While the NBA is used to seeing Alvarado defensively, he's tasked to carry the team's load offensively, which Team USA may not be used to. With Puerto Rico in the same group, Team USA needs to keep their scorers in check, including Alvarado and former NBA player Tremont Waters.

Their big men Isaiah Romero, Christopher Ortiz and Arnold Toro are also unafraid of getting physical with the best big men in the world.

7. Spain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Spain qualified for the Olympics thanks to a solid stand on their home court in Valencia. What's scarier is they didn't seem like they faced any major resistance with exception to a gallant stand by the Bahamas in the final.

With the No. 2 team in the world punching an Olympic spot, Team USA should watch out for this European powerhouse, especially if they field naturalized player Lorenzo Brown, national team mainstays Rudy Fernandez and Sergio Llull, NBA veterans the Hernangomez twins, FIBA OQT MVP Santi Aldama, and former Golden State Warrior Usman Garuba.

6. Greece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Like Spain, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Greeks punched their Olympic ticket through the FIBA OQT. They also achieved it on their home floor.

Should they succeed, Team USA should watch out for the Antetokounmpo brothers of Giannis and Kostas. While Thanasis is sidelined indefinitely, with shooters and former NBA big man Georgios Papagiannis surrounding the size and athleticism of the Antetokounmpo brothers, there's plenty to worry about.

5. Australia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA (@fiba)

Australia finally secured a medal at the international stage after taking bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After that, Australia opted to enter into a rebuilding chapter. They struggled at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, parading a depleted and young roster.

However, they will be fielding a tougher lineup at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which should concern Team USA. With a mix of grizzled veterans both at the NBA and FIBA level, Australia has never shied away from giving Team USA a run for their money.

4. Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basketball Forever (@basketballforever)

Canada will easily be a top contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics, making them a major threat to Team USA's gold-medal hopes. Of course, this was also the same team that prevented Team USA from bringing home a medal in last year's 2023 FIBA World Cup.

While Team USA will enforce a better roster, so will Canada. With already a team that's been proven to win at a world stage, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team will also get stronger with the addition of NBA champion Jamal Murray.

3. Germany

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIBA Basketball World Cup (@fibawc)

Another team that defeated Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is the world champions themselves. Germany will roughly maintain the same championship roster. With a lineup that's built on quickness and blitz scoring, an aging Team USA should figure out how to slow down the world champions led by Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder and the Wagner brothers.

2. Serbia

Speaking of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Silver medalist Serbia will be keen on not only beating Team USA but to win gold. Although they came close last year, the exciting addition of three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic should easily bolster their chances. Serbia will have a variety of offensive weapons to choose from.

Furthermore, don't forget about their head coach Svetislav “Kari” Pešić, who led them to silver last year and was the brains behind coaching FR Yugoslavia to a win over Team USA back in the quarterfinals of the 2002 FIBA World Championship. Right from the get-go, Team USA will be tested by Serbia in the Olympic opener.

1. France

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BASKET221 OFFICIEL (@basket221officiel)

The host team should have plenty to be excited about, which should worry Team USA. France has already tested Team USA in the past few meetings with France winning two of their last three. Team USA of course won the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal at the expense of France in their last outing.

However, France will be parading a literally much bigger roster, with the upcoming Olympic debut of the NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. With France enjoying home-court advantage, Team USA will have to watch out.

Of course, France will make their home fans happy by parading NBA players Nicholas Batum, Evan Fournier, and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, who will form a formidable twin-tower combination with the Spurs rookie.