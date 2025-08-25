Some may perceive New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart‘s dad, Brandon Dart, to be “miserable” and a “hard-ass” father, but the man himself has responded to these claims.

Chris Trapasso first made the claim. “Jaxson Dart looks like the antagonist in a high school football movie,” Trapasso said, “who we come to find out is actually nice but just has a miserable, hard-ass dad at home.”

Dart's dad took to X, formerly Twitter, to refute claims that he is “miserable.” Still, he acknowledges that he can be a “hard-ass” in his post. “I'm far from miserable,” Jaxson Dart's dad, Brandon, said, “but I'm a Hard-Ass[,] and that'll never change! Dartsarentsoft!”

At least Dart's dad is owning it. Like them or not, his parents raised a kid who was a first-round NFL Draft pick. So, they did something right.

Jaxson Dart's rookie season with the Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) receives the ball from the snap during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.
Mark Smith-Imagn Images


Dart is heading into his first regular season in the NFL. He showed out in the preseason, throwing the ninth-most yards (372) and seventh-most touchdowns (three) in the preseason.

His last preseason game against the New England Patriots was cut short due to a concussion scare. Before his exit, Dart completed 50% of his passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Throughout three games, Dart completed 68% of his passes. He also threw three touchdowns and scored on the ground as well. However, Dart will still be the backup to Russell Wilson, who was signed in free agency.

At some point, though, Dart appears bound to take over as the team's starting quarterback. The Giants traded up to pick him with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. These days, it is rare for young quarterbacks to sit behind a veteran for too long.

Dart played three years at Ole Miss after transferring from USC. Throughout his time at Ole Miss, Dart went 28-10 as a starter, throwing over 10,000 yards and 72 touchdowns.

