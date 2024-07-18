The college football offseason is almost over as we are halfway through July. The season will get going in about a month and a half, and college football fans everywhere are eager for the new beginning. College football fever is rampant across the country as we get closer to the season, but also because of the new EA Sports NCAA 25 video game that just came out on Monday. All in all, it's an exciting time to be a college football fan, and one fan base that is excited for the season is Georgia football fans. The Bulldogs have a big season ahead of them.

This college football season is going to be a big one for a number of reasons. The sport is going through big changes, and some of those changes are going to be seen for the first time this season. Let's take a look at what some of them are.

First off, there are going to be some new rules seen this year in college football, and some fans aren't really in favor of them. Perhaps the biggest change is the addition of the two-minute warning. Fans have already started getting sick at all of the commercials that are happening in today's era of college football, and the two-minute warning is another way for tv networks to get more commercial times in.

The bigger changes, however, come with conference realignment and the expanded College Football Playoff. College football is going to look completely different next year because of those two things. California schools playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference? Yeah, things are changing.

Conference realignment has shaken things up big time in college football. The power five is no longer a thing as the Pac-12 is essentially dead. Every team left for a new conference except for Oregon State and Washington State. Those two teams have scheduling alliances with the Mountain West.

Every other Pac-12 school found a new home. Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State are now in the Big 12. Oregon, Oregon State, USC and UCLA joined the Big Ten. Lastly, Cal and Stanford joined the ACC (makes a ton of sense, right?).

The other big change with conferences comes in the SEC. Oklahoma and Texas are both leaving the Big 12 and they will join the SEC. The Big Ten and the SEC are loaded with good teams and seem on the verge of forming two super conferences.

This season, we will also see 12 teams make the College Football Playoff. For about a month, the College Football Playoff will be happening. Some people aren't in favor of the big expansion, but there will be more marquee college football games, and it's hard to be too upset about that.

All in all, this is going to be one of the biggest college football seasons of all time. The game is changing, and this is the start of a new era.

Georgia football is the favorite in the SEC

Georgia football won the national championship in 2021 and 2022, but after losing to Alabama in the SEC title game, they failed to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs were 12-0 and ranked #1 before that close loss, but it knocked them all the way out of the top four. In another year, Georgia might've still had enough on their resume to get in, but last year wasn't that year.

The Bulldogs went on to play in the most depressing Orange Bowl game maybe ever. They took on Florida State, who also just barely missed out on the playoff after going 13-0 and winning the ACC. It's safe to say that neither team was very happy about being in the Orange Bowl. Still, Georgia showed up and absolutely stomped the Seminoles in a 63-3 massacre. The game proved that the Bulldogs were the best team left out of the playoff, and they were probably better than a team or two that did make it.

Now, a new season is almost here, and Georgia is looking to get back to the mountaintop of college football. Right now, Michigan is wearing the crown after taking down Alabama and Washington in last year's CFP, but the Bulldogs are the favorite to win it all this season.

Georgia is going to be a contender, but winning it all this season is not going to be easy by any means for the Bulldogs. They have some incredibly difficult games on their schedule, and here are the three toughest.

3. At Ole Miss

Georgia football will hit the road for a difficult test against Ole Miss on November 9th. The Rebels had a good season last year as they went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl, and they are returning a lot of talent from that team. They are expected to be a College Football Playoff team this season, and if they can beat the Bulldogs, their chances of that happening would shoot up. Georgia made easy work of Ole Miss at home last season, but going on the road this year is not going to be the same fight. This is a very tricky game.

2. At Alabama

We won't have to wait long for these two SEC heavyweights to battle it out as Georgia will take on Alabama in Tuscaloosa on September 28th under the lights. This is one of the biggest games of the season for both of these teams, and the winner is going to be in great position to make a run at the SEC championship game. The Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs in last year's SEC title game, so Georgia football will be out for revenge.

1. At Texas

The most difficult game on this Georgia football schedule will take place on October 19th, and it is a road game against Texas. Not only do the Bulldogs have a lot of tricky games this season, but they are all away from home. The Longhorns have the second best odds to win the conference behind Georgia, and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see these two teams meet up again at the end of the season, and maybe even for a third time in the College Football Playoff. These are two of the best teams in college football.