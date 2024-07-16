College Football 25's Mental Abilities can help your players in specific situations during the game. Overall, the game features thirteen different mental abilities your players could potentially have. Furthermore, each mental ability has 4 different tiers which indicate how effective they'll be come Gameday. Therefore, we listed all Mental Abilities for your convenience.

What Are All The College Football 25 Mental Abilities?

The College Football 25 Mental Abilities include:

Mental Ability Bronze Tier Silver Tier Gold Tier Platinum Best Friend Slight composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down Moderate composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down Significant composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down Ultimate composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down Clearheaded Slight protection from composure loss Moderate protection from composure loss Significant protection from composure loss Ultimate protection from composure loss Clutch Kicker Slightly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Moderately easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Significantly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Ultimate accuracy timing and immune to icing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Defensive Rally Sack slightly increase composure of other defensive linemen Sack Moderately increase composure of other defensive linemen Sacks significantly increase composure of other defensive linemen Ultimate composure gains for other defensive linemen on sacks Field General When on Schedule, moderate ability to see post-snap blitzers When on Schedule, moderate ability to see pre-snap blitzers who are close to the line of scrimmage When on Schedule, moderate ability to see pre-snap blitzers and coverage shell When on Schedule, ultimate ability to see pre snap blitzers, coverage shell, and slight ability to see disguised coverages Fan Favorite Slightly increased composure gains at home Moderately increased composure gains at home Significantly increased composure gains at home Ultimate increase to composure gains at home Headstrong Resists hot routes being incorrect. Slight composure protection from Stadium Pulse Resists hot routes being incorrect or failing. Moderate composure protection from Stadium Pulse Resists hot routes being incorrect and failing. Significant composure protection from Stadium Pulse Resists any pre-play adjustment. Ultimate composure protection from Stadium Pulse Legion Slight composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a pass Moderate composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a pass Significant composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a pass Ultimate composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a pass Offensive Rally Slight composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake Moderate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake Significant composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake Ultimate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake

Road Dog Slightly increased Composure gains on the road Moderately increased Composure gains on the road Significantly increased Composure gains on the road Ultimate increase to Composure gains on the road Team Player Slight protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Moderate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Significant protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Ultimate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position The Natural Slightly improved ability to resist weather impacts Moderately improved ability to resist weather impacts Significantly improved ability to resist weather impacts Ultimate ability to resist weather impacts

Winning Position Slightly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 3 or less Moderately increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 4 or less Significantly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 7 or less Ultimate composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 10 or less

Regardless of whether you play Dynasty or RTG, Mental Abilities will play a big role in your College Football 25 experience. Although some abilities seem better than others, all mental abilities seem very useful.

In Dynasty, you'll want to recruit players with strong mental abilities. In Road To Glory, you can activate and improve these abilities by managing your weekly schedule. Keep these abilities in mind as you build up your team or player.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Mental Abilities in College Football 25. There's tons of ways to play in CFB 25, so just take your time and enjoy everything the game has to offer. Over time, you'll find out which Mental Abilities work best for you as time goes on. We wish you the best of luck, whether you start your CFB 25 experience in Dynasty or in RTG.

