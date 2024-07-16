College Football 25's Mental Abilities can help your players in specific situations during the game. Overall, the game features thirteen different mental abilities your players could potentially have. Furthermore, each mental ability has 4 different tiers which indicate how effective they'll be come Gameday. Therefore, we listed all Mental Abilities for your convenience.

What Are All The College Football 25 Mental Abilities?

The College Football 25 Mental Abilities include:

Mental AbilityBronze TierSilver TierGold TierPlatinum
Best FriendSlight composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th downModerate composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th downSignificant composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th downUltimate composure gain for QB when making a 1st down catch on 3rd or 4th down
ClearheadedSlight protection from composure lossModerate protection from composure lossSignificant protection from composure lossUltimate protection from composure loss
Clutch KickerSlightly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remainingModerately easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remainingSignificantly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remainingUltimate accuracy timing and immune to icing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining
Defensive RallySack slightly increase composure of other defensive linemenSack Moderately increase composure of other defensive linemenSacks significantly increase composure of other defensive linemenUltimate composure gains for other defensive linemen on sacks
Field GeneralWhen on Schedule, moderate ability to see post-snap blitzersWhen on Schedule, moderate ability to see pre-snap blitzers who are close to the line of scrimmageWhen on Schedule, moderate ability to see pre-snap blitzers and coverage shellWhen on Schedule, ultimate ability to see pre snap blitzers, coverage shell, and slight ability to see disguised coverages
Fan FavoriteSlightly increased composure gains at homeModerately increased composure gains at homeSignificantly increased composure gains at homeUltimate increase to composure gains at home
HeadstrongResists hot routes being incorrect. Slight composure protection from Stadium PulseResists hot routes being incorrect or failing. Moderate composure protection from Stadium PulseResists hot routes being incorrect and failing. Significant composure protection from Stadium PulseResists any pre-play adjustment. Ultimate composure protection from Stadium Pulse
LegionSlight composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a passModerate composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a passSignificant composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a passUltimate composure gain for other DBs when intercepting or deflecting a pass
Offensive RallySlight composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancakeModerate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancakeSignificant composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancakeUltimate composure gain for other offensive linemen when performing a pancake
Road DogSlightly increased Composure gains on the roadModerately increased Composure gains on the roadSignificantly increased Composure gains on the roadUltimate increase to Composure gains on the road
Team PlayerSlight protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of positionModerate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of positionSignificant protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of positionUltimate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position
The NaturalSlightly improved ability to resist weather impactsModerately improved ability to resist weather impactsSignificantly improved ability to resist weather impactsUltimate ability to resist weather impacts
Winning PositionSlightly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 3 or lessModerately increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 4 or lessSignificantly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 7 or lessUltimate composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 10 or less

Regardless of whether you play Dynasty or RTG, Mental Abilities will play a big role in your College Football 25 experience. Although some abilities seem better than others, all mental abilities seem very useful.

In Dynasty, you'll want to recruit players with strong mental abilities. In Road To Glory, you can activate and improve these abilities by managing your weekly schedule. Keep these abilities in mind as you build up your team or player.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about Mental Abilities in College Football 25. There's tons of ways to play in CFB 25, so just take your time and enjoy everything the game has to offer. Over time, you'll find out which Mental Abilities work best for you as time goes on. We wish you the best of luck, whether you start your CFB 25 experience in Dynasty or in RTG.

