The Oklahoma football team is getting set for their first season in the SEC, and their first conference game is going to be an exciting one. On September 21st, Tennessee football will head to Norman to take on the Sooners. The Volunteers are led by head coach Josh Heupel, who played college football for Oklahoma and was the quarterback for the Sooners the last time they won a national title. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables was on the coaching staff when Heupel led them to that national title. It's safe to say this is a big game for both head coaches.

Not only is that the first game Oklahoma football will play in the SEC, but they will be going up against a Sooners legend. That is going to be a unique feeling for both Josh Heupel and Brent Venables.

“First time I will have been back,” Heupel said at SEC media days, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. “It will be really unique to go back to Oklahoma. A totally different viewpoint for me.”

It will be interesting to see how the Oklahoma fans welcome Heupel back as well. There will be a lot to pay attention to, and then there's also the football game that pits two teams with high hopes for the season against each other. It will be a fun game.

Brent Venables has high praise for Josh Heupel

Brent Venables is also in an interesting position ahead of this game. He was the co-defensive coordinator for Oklahoma football when Josh Heupel led the Sooners to a national title, and he has a lot of love for the Oklahoma legend.

“I have this deep appreciation for Josh, especially as a player,” Venables said, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. “I owe him. I won my 1st national title with him. We couldn't have done it w/out Hype (in 2000). His leadership, the guts & the toughness.”

These two guys have a lot of respect for each other, and it is going to be exciting to see them battle it out on the football field in September.

This should be a terrific matchup as well. Both of these teams are expected to be on a similar talent level, and this is a crucial matchup right out of the gates. Getting out to a good start in the SEC play is very important, so whoever loses this game is going to be in a tough spot for the remainder of the season.