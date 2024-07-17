The Chicago Bulls made it clear after the season ended that they were going to make some changes this offseason, and they have so far. There is still a lot of offseason left, but they have made some changes already, and while the fan base hasn't liked some of them, it can still be seen as a positive that the front office is trying to make some moves. The Bulls have been in a down period for far too long, and this fan base is ready for Chicago to get back to where it belongs.

Last season was another disappointing one for the Bulls, and it was clear by the end of it that something isn't working. Chicago has had better luck than other teams in recent years, but they have been nothing more than mediocre. They can compete for a playoff spot and occasionally find a way to get in and lose in the first round, but they haven't shown anything that would suggest something better is coming.

For the second straight season, the Bulls lost in the play-in tournament to the Miami Heat for their season to end. The Bulls finished in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and they failed to make it into the postseason.

The offseason arrived, and the Bulls have made some moves since then. They traded Alex Caruso and picked up Josh Giddey from the Oklahoma City Thunder, they signed Jalen Smith from the Indiana Pacers and they also lost DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade. They received Chris Duarte, two second-round draft picks and cash.

Chicago also had a relatively quiet NBA Draft as they had just one pick, but they got the guy that they wanted as Matas Buzelis is now on the Bulls. A lot of people thought that the team would need to trade up to land him, but he fell to Chicago at pick number 11.

Bulls fans haven't been thrilled with everything that the team has done this offseason, but at least they're doing something. Fans have been calling for action for awhile now, and maybe the front office is starting to hear those cries for help. Moves have been made, and here is one that Bulls fans should be excited about.

Jalen Smith

The Bulls recently signed Jalen Smith from the Indiana Pacers, and this seems like it should be a good fit. Smith will fit in with the young core of players that are in Chicago, he had a great shooting year last season and he also gives the team some more size. Those are the three big things that Chicago is looking for, so that's a good start.

Last season, Jalen Smith was a very solid player for the Pacers. He averaged just under 10 PPG on the season, and then 6'9″ power forward ended up shooting over 42% from deep. He hasn't shot that well in other seasons, so it wouldn't be surprising if he takes a step back next year, but that is a great sign.

Jalen Smith is only 24 years old, so he is right around the age of the rest of this Bulls team. He has a lot of good years left in him, and he should end up being a valuable piece to the puzzle in Chicago. He has just about everything the team was looking for.