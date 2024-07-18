A lot of uncertainty clouds the relationship between Todd Bowles and Randy Gregory. The former San Francisco 49ers edge rusher made a move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While he was a welcome addition to the Baker Mayfield-led squad, it seems like he didn't want any part of the program. In fact, he has not attended the Buccaneers' training camp at all and incurred a lot of fines.

To put his absence into perspective, Randy Gregory has amassed a total of a little over $100,000 in fines. The Buccaneers have not been able to convince him to attend camps alongside the rest of the main roster that features guys like Logan Hall, Vita Vea, and Baker Mayfield among others. Todd Bowles has noted that the Buccaneers coaching staff have not seen or heard from this defensive edge at all, via The Sick Podcast.

“We have not had any conversations. I expect him to be here, but we’ll see,” the Buccaneers head honcho said about Gregory.

As of the moment, Gregory is slated at third in the Buccaneers' depth chart. He is behind guys like Yaya Diaby, who is likely going to be the starter at right outside linebacker, and Chris Braswell, the rookie out of the Alabama football program. In no time, Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote might even opt to have someone like Shaun Peterson ahead of him. The Buccaneers could waive Gregory if he continues to exhibit this type of behavior which would give way for Coach Bowles to sign someone who can learn their playbook before the season starts.

Randy Gregory before the Buccaneers training camp debacle

The Buccaneers signed Gregory to a one-year deal that is worth $3 million. Those numbers could reach up to $5 million if he performs well and hits his incentive marks throughout the season. However, the scenario of that happening becomes more unlikely due to his absences in Buccaneers training camp.

Gregory has been a serviceable edge and linebacker throughout his career. He was able to play in 16 games, split between the Denver Broncos and 49ers, during the 2023 season. Throughout that run, he was able to record 20 tackles with 14 of them being solo takedowns. His eyes also light up when faced with a signal-caller. Gregory was able to register 10 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks to prevent their opponents from getting too much offensive momentum.

However, his production does not tell the full story of his career before ending up with the Baker Mayfield-led Buccaneers. Gregory was suspended a lot for breaking the league's banned substance policy back when he was still playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Moreover, he also sued the Broncos for over half a million dollars because he took the THC-infused medication in order to help with his anxiety treatment.