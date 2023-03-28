The Edmonton Oilers are in action, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at the time of this writing. However, the game is already historic for the Oilers thanks to Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Nugent-Hopkins recorded his 90th point of the season, assisting on Zach Hyman’s goal in the first period. With that point, the Oilers now have three skaters with 90 or more points this season.

This season marks the first time the Oilers have had three 90-point scorers in a single season since 1988-89. That year, Edmonton had Mark Messier (94), Jimmy Carson (100), and Jari Kurri (102) score more than 90 points.

McDavid and Draisaitl have also contributed in this game. McDavid joined Nugent-Hopkins in assisting on Hyman’s goal. Draisaitl, meanwhile, scored his 46th goal of the season in the second period. It was the 300th career for the Oilers’ star forward.

McDavid and Draisaitl have long been considered two of the best players in the NHL. Both are former Hart Trophy winners as league MVPs, and both are perennial 100-point scorers.

Nugent-Hopkins, however, is enjoying a career-best season. His 90 points this season easily surpass his previous career high of 69. And his 33 goals surpass his previous best of 28.

Each of the three Oilers stars are former high draft picks. Nugent-Hopkins and McDavid went first overall in 2011 and 2015, respectively. And Draisaitl went third overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. Each player has spent their entire career with the Oilers thus far, as well.

This high-scoring trio has played a major role in Edmonton’s current standing. The team sits in third in the Pacific Division on 91 points. They sit five points back of the Los Angeles Kings for second place, but the Oilers are in a good position to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.