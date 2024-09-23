Rajon Rondo was an elite point guard during his peak. Thanks to his high IQ, elite playmaking, and hustle, Rondo was a force to be reckoned with.

In fact, he played a key role for the Boston Celtics' 2008 NBA championship conquest and the Los Angeles Lakers' 2020 NBA championship run inside the NBA Bubble. Furthermore, the four-time NBA All-Star has also given a good account of himself for several playoff contenders.

Unfortunately, even good things come to an end. Earlier this year, Rondo announced his retirement from basketball for good after playing in the league for 16 seasons. Although his retirement is heartbreaking for many, Rondo's legacy will continue to live on. Here is Rajon Rondo's 10 greatest plays in his career, ranked.

10. The hustle

Playoff Rondo was ultimately built different. In the 2010 Playoffs, there was no doubt that Playoff Rondo was in full effect after hustling for a layup in transition. Although the Boston Celtics failed to win the championship that year, Rondo stood out individually.

9. Full-court pass to Jimmy Butler

As a facilitator, Rondo was surely one of the best in the NBA. Thanks to his high IQ and elite passing, Rondo was the ideal point guard for several playoff contenders. In fact, the two-time NBA champion even managed to locate a running Jimmy Butler from full court while playing for the Chicago Bulls in the 2017 playoffs.

8. Rare putback jam

While Rondo is known for being an elite point guard, seeing him dunk was a rare sight. However, while playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2014-15 season, a Devin Harris miss prompted Rondo to soar for a putback dunk over the Memphis Grizzlies.

7. Rondo does a bowler pass

Rondo's final NBA stop was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But aging like fine wine, the four-time All-Star played well with the young core of the Cavs. In fact, just take a look at how Rondo makes a full-court bowler pass look so easy.

6. Threading the needle

During the 2017-2018 season, the New Orleans Pelicans emerged as a surprise Western Conference contender. In fact, they even made it to the second round before the Golden State Warriors eliminated them in five games.

During that year, the Pelicans paraded a formidable duo of DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis to go along with the elite playmaking of Rondo. With Rondo taking up point-guard duties, it was easy to see why the Pelicans played so well.

5. Fake behind the back

There's no question that one of Rondo's signature moves was his behind-the-back pass fake. The move has ultimately destroyed several defenders, leading to an easy two-point basket for the two-time NBA champion. In fact, even cameramen can fall prey to his iconic pass fake.

4. Breaking the ankles of Steve Nash

Steve Nash is a certified Basketball Hall of Famer. In fact, the Canadian guard even won two MVPs during his peak. While Nash was brilliant, Rondo was unfazed when he was forced to go on a one-on-one play with the former Suns star. In fact, Rondo's crossover was so good, Nash's ankles nearly fell apart after the former Celtics star finished his sick maneuver with a layup.

3. Morris Peterson kisses the deck

Speaking of ankle breakers, Rondo surely left Morris Peterson on the deck after pulling off a nasty crossover. In fact, Peterson was forced to sit down and watch Rondo hit a long two-point jumper. This play was just a testament to Rondo's ability to showcase with the rock when given the chance.

2. Avoiding LeBron James

While his iconic behind-the-back pass fake was his go-to move, the two-time NBA champion also did make behind-the-back passes in memorable fashion.

In fact, when LeBron James was keying in on adding Rondo to his highlight reel of chase-down blocks, Rondo unleashed a behind-the-back pass in midair to give his teammate Tony Allen an easy two. Around this time, Rondo and the Celtics definitely had the Cavaliers' number in the postseason.

1. Game-winning shot versus his former team

There's no question that Rondo played an instrumental role for the Purple and Gold's last NBA title inside the 2020 NBA Bubble. In fact, the four-time All-Star became one of just a few players to win an NBA championship with two of the winningest franchises in league history.

But among his plays in a Lakers uniform, his best one was arguably his game-winning buzzer-beater off a broken play to lead the Purple and Gold over his former team, the Boston Celtics.