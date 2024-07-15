Team USA has taken over the world in terms of basketball for many years. From the Dream Team to the Redeem Team, there's no question that Team USA was in a class of its own.

Although it seems like the rest of the world is catching up once again, Team USA has assembled another star-studded crew led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry to defend the team's gold-medal streak at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Let's rank Team USA's 10 most-dominant victories.

10. USA vs. Japan – 98-45 (2019 FIBA World Cup Group Phase)

2019 marked the first time Japan fielded a roster at its full strength, reinforced by NBA players Rui Hachimura, Yuta Watanabe, and former Dallas Maverick Nick Fazekas as their naturalized player. Although Japan fielded some of their best talents, they were still no match for the USA's squad.

A roughly assembled Team USA squad utilized their talent and athleticism to lockdown Japan's brightest stars. In fact, only Yudai Baba finished in double figures for Japan, scoring 18 of the team's 45 points.

9. USA vs. South Korea – 116-63 (2006 World Basketball Challenge)

Gearing up for the 2006 FIBA World Championships, Team USA stopped by Seoul to participate in a pocket tournament for a series of tune-ups. The Americans went undefeated at the 2006 World Basketball Challenge, hosted by South Korea. They left a dominant mark by blasting the host team by 53 points. LeBron James led the way with 23 points.

8. USA vs. Virgin Islands – 123-59 (2007 FIBA Americas Championship Group Phase)

After coming out with only the bronze medal at the 2006 FIBA World Championship, Team USA was forced to punch an Olympic ticket at the 2007 FIBA Americas Championship, a tournament they ultimately dominated. With the addition of Kobe Bryant, Team USA's program improved and kicked off on a high gear.

In just their second game, they blasted Virgin Islands by 64 points, thanks to Michael Redd's 22 points, spiked by four threes. The Americans later won the gold medal to clinch an Olympic spot.

7. USA vs. Angola – 121-66 (2010 FIBA World Championship Round of 16)

At the 2010 FIBA World Championship, Team USA paraded a group of rising players without an established NBA star. But despite sending out a “B” Team, Angola couldn't keep up with the Americans' speed, athleticism and quickness. Team USA steamrolled past Angola by 55 points. Chauncey Billups paced Team USA with 19 points, spiked by five 3-pointers.

6. USA vs. China – 119-62 (2016 Rio Olympics Group Phase)

China was keen on ending their slump at the world stage. In fact, their preparation for the 2016 Rio Olympics saw them engage in a pair of tune-up games against Team USA, both of which ended up in blowouts.

After seeing a glimpse of Team USA, it was the same story at the Summer Games. In fact, the Americans further stepped on the gas pedal by handing them one of the biggest blowouts. Only Yi Jianlian finished in double digits, with 25 for China. With the great talent differential, it was simply target practice for Team USA.

5. USA vs. Iran – 120-66 (2020 Tokyo Olympics Group Phase)

There were a lot of doubts surrounding Team USA heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Fortunately, they drew Iran in the group stages.

While Iran is a super power in Asia, they are cellar dwellers on the world stage. As a result, the Americans took advantage and sent a statement with a 54-point beatdown against Hamed Haddadi and Iran. It was a great opportunity for Team USA to let out their frustrations after dropping the opener against France.

4. USA vs. Angola – 116-48 (1992 Barcelona Olympics Group Phase)

With the rest of the world catching up, Team USA knew they had to assemble a talented team to keep their rivals at bay. As a result, the original Dream Team was formed in 1992. They couldn't have asked for a better start after trashing Angola with a 68-point victory. It's safe to say that the Americans easily transformed their Olympic opener into a dunk contest.

3. USA vs. Serbia – 129-92 (2014 FIBA World Cup Final)

Team USA sent another group of rising stars for the 2014 FIBA World Cup. It certainly caused some concern, especially with the rise of European powerhouses. But despite Serbia's fine play to mark their return to the world stage all tournament long, the Americans ultimately stamped their class by disappointing Serbia with a 37-point beatdown in the gold-medal game.

Not a lot of teams can easily toy with a European powerhouse like Serbia. Kyrie Irving was named Tournament MVP, finishing the game with 26 points while making all six of his threes.

2. USA vs. Croatia – 117-85 (1992 Barcelona Olympics Final)

At the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, every team USA played with had a long night. But it was the gold-medal game against Croatia that was the exclamation point to send a message to the rest of the world. Against Croatia, the Americans ultimately locked down their best players, including Toni Kukoc, that led to easy baskets.

Despite the rest of the world starting to close the gap, the Dream Team's dominance at the gold-medal games started another era of global dominance for Team USA.

1. USA vs. Nigeria – 156-73 (2012 London Olympics Group Phase)

When it comes to Team USA dominance, it's safe to say that their master class against Nigeria at the 2012 London Olympics was the best representation.

Fielding a star-studded roster once again, Team USA obliterated Nigeria by 83 points. Furthermore, they set an Olympic record for most points in a single game with 156. Carmelo Anthony paced Team USA with 37 points, going 10-for-12 from downtown.