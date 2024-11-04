The Inside the NBA show is one of the most iconic segments in helping basketball fans love the game even more. The show features Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, two-time NBA champion Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

But while fans loved their segments, it seems like Inside the NBA is coming to a close soon, especially with the NBA closing in on a $76 billion deal with ESPN, NBA, and Amazon. Given that the beloved show is nearing its curtain call, it's a good time to rank the 10 best moments in Inside the NBA history.

10. The Jet owns Guinness World Record holder in a 3-point contest

Anthony Miracola was welcomed as a guest in Inside the NBA for setting the Guinness World Record for most three-pointers in a minute in 2019. Miracola didn't expect that he would have his hands full against NBA veteran Kenny Smith. Engaged in a three-point contest, the two-time NBA champion took over the contest that left Miracola with excuses.

9. Roasting Derrick White's hairline

Derrick White has been phenomenal for the Boston Celtics. But while his basketball skills often get the attention on the hardwood, Shaq and Chuck just couldn't help notice his receding hairline.

A season later, it's worth noting that White actually showed up bald, leaving fans to speculate that the Celtics guard must've heard about the comedic comments made by these two Hall of Famers.

8. Inside the NBA's Dyngus Day celebration

The Inside the NBA crew is made up of men with culture. In fact, they even took the time to celebrate the Polish holiday, Dyngus Day. The Polish celebration involves guys watering girls or tapping them with pussy willow branches. Seeing water guns on set, the two Hall of Famers just couldn't help but go after each other, leaving them too wet for their own good.

7. Chuck avenges Kenny from Shaq

Kenny Smith was pretty much playing some casual basketball. However, after driving his way to the rim, the two-time NBA champion met Shaq in the paint, causing him to bounce off the four-time NBA champion.

But if you think that was over, Chuck didn't let Shaq get away with his actions, as the former made a sneaky strike. O'Neal chased Barkley to no avail. Although it was a light moment, basketball fans certainly had a throwback to 90s basketball.

6. Shaq's theory about the moon

Expand Tweet

Shaq may be one of the most accomplished basketball player in NBA history on and off the court. However, it's safe to say that one must not ask him questions about the moon.

Besides, the three-time NBA Finals MVP revealed his opinions about it. In fact, according to The Big Diesel, he jokingly claimed that the travel time to the moon is only around 10 to 11 hours, just doubling the commute to California.

5. LeBron James' hairline with a reference to The Decision

Expand Tweet

One of the most iconic moments in LeBron James' career was The Decision, which saw The King enter free agency and opt to leave Cleveland for South Beach. But while it was a memorable moment in The King's career, the Inside the NBA crew had other ideas. In fact, they used that iconic moment as part of a comedic skit to mock James' receding hairline.

4. Kendrick Perkins punching bag

Expand Tweet

There's no question that Kendrick Perkins has been fearless about his takes as an analyst. However, there are times when he can rub his fellow analysts the wrong way, including the likes of the crew in Inside the NBA. In retaliation to Perkins' statement against them accusing them of not watching basketball, the crew decided to turn the former NBA champion into a punching bag.

3. Chuck's rivalry against the women of San Antonio

Expand Tweet

Barkley has had a lot of exciting rivalries throughout his NBA career, from the likes of Shaquille O'Neal to Michael Jordan. But after hanging up his sneakers, Barkley ignited an unexpected rivalry against the women of San Antonio.

Although not basketball related, Barkley was never shy about expressing his distaste against San Antonio's women. In fact, Turner Sports even asked the Hall of Famer to stop with these comments. But for basketball fans, the rivalry was just unforgettable.

2. Shaq fails the spicy chip challenge

As mentioned previously, Shaquille O'Neal is a well-accomplished man on and off the court. But while O'Neal has the talent in basketball and business, eating spicy food isn't one of his best talents. In fact, in this segment, O'Neal not only fails at the spicy chip challenge but also denies his shortcomings to the laughter of everyone.

1. Charles Barkley reacts to Krispy Kreme joke with a passion

Expand Tweet

Chuck knows that he has long been retired from playing basketball. However, it's safe to say he isn't taking any disrespect, especially when making statements that point to his weight. Not one to sit still, Barkley released a series of shots against the Lakers fans who teasingly made a claim about Barkley's love for Krispy Kreme donuts.

Barkley took it personally in this segment by firing back at the fan's photo, to the point of keeping his tweet on television screens while requesting not to go into commercial break. Although the tweet got Barkley worked up, it was a hilarious segment that reminded us why this crew was a national treasure in the first place.