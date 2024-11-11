Trades are an enormous part of the NBA. In fact, some of them have played a big role in deciding the course of the league's history. But while trades are common, not all were bound to happen. Here are the 10 craziest NBA trades that nearly happened, ranked.

10. Thunder-Wizards trade (2012)

Wizards receive: James Harden

Thunder receive: Bradley Beal, Chris Singleton

Just on paper alone, it seemed like both teams wanted to exchange lethal scorers. Of course, both turned out to be All-Star caliber players. But around this time, neither Harden nor Beal were nowhere near the superstars they are today.

Harden was fresh from winning the Sixth Man of the Year while Beal was just drafted. However, the NBA trade never worked after the Wizards weren't willing to keep Harden for the long run. They also weren't keen on paying him.

9. Timberwolves-Suns-Celtics-Hawks trade (2007)

Suns receive: Kevin Garnett

Hawks receive: Amar'e Stoudemire

Celtics receive: Shawn Marion

Timberwolves receive: First-round draft pick

After growing frustrated in Minnesota, Kevin Garnett was on the move. One of his preferred destinations was Phoenix with the goal of teaming up with Amar'e Stoudemire and Steve Nash.

However, the deal never materialized after Garnett found out that the Timberwolves wanted Stoudemire to be part of the exchange. Furthermore, Shawn Marion demanded a max deal. Of course, it eventually worked out for KG, who won a championship in Boston.

8. 76ers-Pistons-Bobcats-Lakers trade (2000)

Pistons receive: Allen Iverson and Matt Geiger

Sixers receive: Eddie Jones, Dale Ellis, Glen Rice, and Jerome Williams

Bobcats receive: Jerry Stackhouse, Christian Laettner, and Travis Knight

Lakers receive: Toni Kukoc, Anthony Mason, and Todd Fuller

With four teams and 12 players involved, this would have been a massive deal. In fact, the Pistons were quite close in acquiring the services of a prime Allen Iverson. However, the deal fell apart after Matt Geiger refused to waive his trade kicker. While it was a missed opportunity for Detroit, the franchise did win a championship four years later.

7. Warriors-Suns trade (2009)

Warriors receive: Amar'e Stoudemire and first round draft pick

Suns receive: Stephen Curry

Back in 2009, the Warriors were open to dealing their first-round draft pick. In fact, they even entertained talks involving All-Star big man Amar'e Stoudemire. However, on draft night, Stephen Curry was still left available, which allowed the Warriors to snatch him with their seventh-overall pick. After that, the Warriors decided to keep Curry.

Fast-forward, Curry went on to be the centerpiece of the Warriors dynasty that won four NBA titles. It was the right move for the Warriors. But to make matters more interesting, the general manager of the Suns around that time was Steve Kerr, who later on coached Curry and the Warriors during their dynasty.

6. Timberwolves-Warriors trade (2014)

Warriors receive: Kevin Love and Kevin Martin

Timberwolves receive: Klay Thompson, David Lee, and a first-round draft pick

Kevin Love was in his prime during this time. In fact, he was a monster double-double machine. However, that didn't stop Minnesota from putting him on the NBA trade block.

One of the most interesting offers made in return for Love was by the Warriors, who offered sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The deal would've been massive given that Thompson would become an important piece in the Warriors dynasty. On the other hand, Love wouldn't have been sent to Cleveland, a team that contended against the Warriors for four-straight NBA Finals.

5. Cavaliers-Pacers-Nuggets trade (2017)

Cavaliers receive: Paul George and Carmelo Anthony

Nuggets receive: Kevin Love

Pacers receive: Draft picks

Coming off a failed championship defense, with the reinforced Warriors coming out victorious, the Cavs knew that they needed more firepower to compete for another championship. In fact, they nearly landed All-Stars Paul George and Carmelo Anthony during the 2017 NBA Draft.

However, the deal never went through despite Melo and George revealing plans to be in Cleveland. On paper alone, LeBron James would've received plenty of help en route to another Finals run.

4. Bulls-Supersonics trade (1994)

Bulls receive: Shawn Kemp

Supersonics receive: Scottie Pippen

After accomplishing a three-peat, the Chicago Bulls had to endure the absence of Michael Jordan. During Jordan's absence, the Bulls nearly traded Scottie Pippen away in return for All-Star big man Shawn Kemp.

Looking back, the deal would've altered the course of NBA history. Had the deal happened, fans would ponder whether Jordan would come out of retirement with the Bulls. But more importantly, would the second three-peat have happened?

3. Lakers-Pistons trade (2007)

Pistons receive: Kobe Bryant

Lakers receive: Tayshaun Prince, Rip Hamilton, Amir Johnson, first-round draft pick

After Shaquille O'Neal's departure, Kobe Bryant's frustrations grew larger by the year. In fact, it reached a point when Bryant demanded a trade out of Los Angeles. Given Bryant's scoring, he attracted a handful of suitors. One of the most enticing offers the Lakers received for the Black Mamba was some of the Pistons' core players during their 2004 championship team.

It was certainly tempting, given that the Pistons defeated the Lakers for said championship. However, the deal never materialized, paving the way for Bryant to prove his doubters wrong by winning back-to-back titles with the Lakers to end the decade.

2. Lakers-Mavericks trade (2007)

Mavericks receive: Kobe Bryant

Lakers receive: Josh Howard, Jason Terry, and draft picks

Aside from the Pistons, another team that tried to attain Kobe Bryant's services were the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks were keen on getting the services of the Black Mamba with the hopes of pairing him with Dirk Nowitzki.

Bryant and Nowitzki would have formed an enticing one-two scoring punch. However, the Lakers front office managed to talk Bryant into staying. On the other hand, Mark Cuban continues to remember how this NBA trade almost happened.

1. Lakers-Hornets-Rockets trade (2011)

Lakers receive: Chris Paul

Hornets receive: Lamar Odom, Kevin Martin, and Luis Scola

Rockets receive: Pau Gasol

In an era of super teams, the Lakers weren't keen on sitting still seeing their rivals fill their rosters with superstars. As a result, the Purple and Gold cooked up a deal that would've landed Chris Paul in Los Angeles. It would've been a solid team-up featuring Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant.

However, Commissioner David Stern ultimately vetoed the NBA trade despite all parties agreeing to the proposal. This paved the way for CP3 to join the other Los Angeles-based team, the Clippers, to form the Lob City era. Had CP3 successfully joined the Lakers, who knows how many more titles the Lakers could've won within Kobe Bryant's window.