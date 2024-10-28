Despite having only a 3% chance, the Atlanta Hawks won the privilege to select the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Hawks used the pick to select Zaccharie Risacher out of France. After posting a lowly 36-46 record, the Hawks are keen on bouncing back strong.

Risacher has had only a handful of games thus far, but throughout the years, the Hawks have selected some great talented lottery picks. However, only one would bring championship success to the franchise. On the other hand, others would win elsewhere. Here's the Atlanta Hawks' 10 best lottery picks, ranked.

10. Onyeka Okongwu

Onyeka Okongwu has been a project worth patiently waiting for, for the Hawks. After they took him in the first round with the sixth-overall pick, Okongwu has developed steadily. In the 2023-2024 season, he put up 10.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game on 61% shooting. Should the Hawks maintain their young core, Okongwu will surely be a vital piece going forward.

9. Pau Gasol

Next up on this list is Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol. Gasol was one of the best players the Hawks selected as a lottery pick. Although he was drafted in the first round with the third-overall pick by the Hawks, the reason that he ranks quite low in this list is how he never suited up for the franchise.

However, his draft rights were traded to the Memphis Grizzlies before he stepped foot in the NBA. Nevertheless, Gasol went on to win two NBA championships and became a six-time All-Star.

8. David Thompson

Prior to the 2024 NBA Draft, the first time the Hawks had the privilege of selecting the first-overall pick was back in 1975, when they selected David Thompson.

Unfortunately, Thompson never suited up for the Hawks. Instead, he signed with the Denver Nuggets to start his NBA career before joining the Seattle Supersonics. He was a four-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Team player.

Just in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Hawks drafted Luka Doncic, who is expected to be the face of the NBA in the near future. However, the Hawks agreed with the Mavericks to acquire Trae Young.

Although Doncic would have easily topped this list as a Hawk, the reason he ranks this high on this list is because of the acquisition of Young. For the past few years, Young has carried the Hawks as a franchise player, leading them to respectable playoff runs.

6. Bob Cousy

In the 1950 NBA Draft, the Hawks selected Bob Cousy with the third-overall pick. However, Cousy refused to play for the Hawks. Instead, Cousy found himself playing for the legendary Boston Celtics dynasty. Here, he won six NBA championships and became only the second NBA MVP.

Drafted in the first round with the third-overall pick by the Hawks in the 2007 NBA Draft, Al Horford became a critical piece in some of the franchise's best seasons, none of which were better than the 2014-2015 season, which saw the Hawks go all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Horford also blossomed into a five-time All-Star, an All-NBA Team player, and an All-Defensive Team honoree.

4. Lenny Wilkens

Lenny Wilkens, who was selected in the first round with the sixth-overall pick by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1960 NBA Draft, became the Hawks' main point guard. The nine-time All-Star even led the Hawks to an NBA Finals appearance in his rookie season. Moreover, he also once led the NBA in assists.

3. Lou Hudson

Popularly known as Sweet Lou, Hudson became a certified All-Star in the NBA, garnering six appearances to go along with an All-NBA Team selection. The fourth-overall pick in the 1966 NBA Draft helped the Hawks make several Western Division Finals appearances. Hudson ended his career as a Basketball Hall of Famer.

2. Pete Maravich

As the third-overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft, Pete Maravich carved out productive seasons with the Hawks after a decorated college basketball career with LSU.

Although the Hawks weren't exactly winning games or making deep playoff pushes, Maravich stood out individually as a high scoring guard. He finished his NBA career as a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA Team player.

1. Bob Pettit

Arguably the best basketball player in Hawks history, Bob Pettit started his NBA career after being drafted by the Hawks with the second overall pick in 1954. Pettit was the inaugural winner of the NBA MVP award. He later added a second MVP. But more importantly, Pettit led the Hawks to the franchise's lone NBA title in 1958.