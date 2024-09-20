Toronto Raptors swingman Bruce Brown is set to miss the start of training camp and the NBA preseason after undergoing an arthroscopic surgical procedure on his right knee, the team announced on Friday. As a result of this surgical procedure, Brown will be re-evaluated in three weeks, right before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Brown, 28, was traded to the Raptors in a multi-team deal ahead of the trade deadline that sent All-Star forward Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. In a total of 34 games with Toronto, Brown averaged 9.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor.

After hearing his name on the trade block throughout the offseason, Brown once again finds himself as a key trade target for many teams around the league entering the 2024-25 season. He is currently in the final year of his contract and making $23 million after the Raptors picked up his team option over the summer.

It is expected that Brown will be traded between the start of the season and the trade deadline in February due to the impact that he can make for a contending team. Although the Raptors are primed for immediate growth due to the potential of Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, and RJ Barrett, Toronto isn't in a position to contend in the Eastern Conference. That is why leveraging Brown in trade talks now can supply the organization with more assets to continue building.

Before signing with the Pacers in 2023, Brown spent the 2022-23 season with the Denver Nuggets. There, he proved to be the Nuggets most valuable player in a versatile sixth-man role, wearing numerous hats while he was on the floor. With Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic leading the way, Brown supplied the Nuggets with a secondary facilitator, a strong rebounding presence, and a player who was willing to do the little things on either side of the court in order to win.

Brown played a key role in the Nuggets winning the 2023 NBA Finals and claiming their first title in team history.

Now that Brown is sidelined to begin the season, his trade value and status will surely be minimized as the season begins. However, as the trade deadline draws near, the six-year veteran will again hear his name in countless rumors.

Should Brown miss the start of the regular season for the Raptors, the team will likely give more minutes to second-year wing Gradey Dick and rookie guard Jamal Shead. It is possible that rookie Ja'Kobe Walter could also see his role expand, especially during the preseason, with Brown sidelined.

The Raptors will provide further updates on Brown's status and return to the court before the start of the 2024-25 season.