Lady Luck did not like the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery. Granted, they didn’t really have good odds to get to the top four. Still, Toronto fans would’ve wanted some luck to go their way to help their situation out. Unfortunately, they didn’t get their wish. Still, a 13th overall pick is still pretty damn good, and gives Toronto a lot of options.

With the 13th pick in the NBA Draft, the Raptors have a ton of options that they can do. With rumors of a potential Pascal Siakam or OG Anunoby trade, a pick swap with another team in the top 10 is possible. They could also just jettison the 13th pick for a top-tier talent if they wanted to. However, let’s go look at the scenario where the Raptors actually use the pick themselves. Which player should they get?

Raptors should take Cason Wallace

The Raptors are likely entering into a rebuild for the 2023 season. We don’t know the extent of this rebuild: will it be a complete teardown, or will it just be a reloading of the roster? Either way, guard depth should be a priority for Toronto in the draft.

The guard position was the weakest position for the Raptors in the 2022-23 season. Toronto had Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr… and that’s it. Former head coach Nick Nurse did not trust Malachi Flynn at all. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk looked promising early on, but he fizzled out quickly. Dalano Banton remains a work in progress. That lack of bench depth severely hurt the team’s performance, and led to guys like FVV burning out towards the end of the season.

Regardless of whether the Raptors run it back with FVV, Pascal Siakam and co, drafting a guard should be their priority. Gary Trent Jr is likely gone after this season, and they’ll need someone to replace him. Some folks have argued for Nick Smith, and it’s easy to see why. His offensive upside is insane, and he has the potential to be a great scoring guard in the NBA. However, his recent injuries leave a lot to be desired for a guy who will likely play big minutes in Toronto.

For that reason, the Raptors should consider taking Kentucky combo guard Cason Wallace with their 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Wallace fits the mold that Masai Ujiri loves from his players: a hard-nosed defender who is able to play multiple positions and do damage on both ends. The Raptors are looking for a potential franchise point guard, and Wallace could be that guy for them.

Scheme Fit (and Scheme Fixer)

At 6’4, 195 pounds, Cason Wallace is a disruptive defender that can play on or off the ball. His ability to create chaos in the passing lanes is perfect for the Raptors, who can create a lot of on-ball pressure with their long forwards. Wallace averaged almost two assists per game in Kentucky, while being physical on defense without fouling.

Wallace also provides the one thing that the Raptors severely lacked in the 2022 season: three-point shooting. When VanVleet and Trent Jr rested, the paint was way too clogged for Siakam and Barnes to do damage. Wallace is a great three-point shooter, with catch-and-shoot being his best weapon.

The Perfect Development Area

One of the knocks on Wallace’s game is his ability to set up his teammates for success. He’s good on offense, but he struggles to create opportunities for his teammates. He’s also not adept at creating his own shot from the outside. On the Raptors, though, Cason Wallace will get a chance to utilize his strengths without exposing his weaknesses. Scottie Barnes (and if he stays, Fred VanVleet) will be running the offense, allowing Wallace to develop as a passer and shot creator.

Toronto’s also a great place for Cason Wallace to hone his skills. Toronto has done a great job turning good defenders into solid two-way pieces. Siakam, OG Anunoby, and VanVleet are the best examples for this. Even if Wallace’s offense still has holes, the Raptors’ developmental staff can hammer out these kinks.

The Heir to FVV

Regardless of whether Fred VanVleet stays or is let go, the Raptors would do well to draft his replacement. The point guard position is arguably the most important position in the NBA today. To have a successful team, you need to have a point guard that can help set up his teammates.

If VanVleet stays, then great! The Raptors veteran will be a great mentor for Cason Wallace. Both players are great point-of-attack defenders, and VanVleet before had some of the same issues as Wallace before his breakout.

This should be a great pickup for the Raptors. Now, we just wait and see if he falls down to their pick.