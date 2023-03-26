Joel Embiid’s case for NBA MVP continues to grow with every eye-popping performance he has. He gave Philadelphia 76ers fans another one of those performances Friday night, albeit in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Embiid registered 46 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in the loss. It was his 12th 40-point game of the season and his 37th over the last five seasons. That’s more than every other center combined in the NBA during that span, according to StatMuse.

The six-time all-star and reigning scoring champion has made his best case for MVP this season compared to previous years. Embiid is enjoying his best offensive season yet, averaging 33.4 points per game while shooting over 54 percent from the field. He’s also averaging a career-high in assists (4.2 per game) and is on pace to play the most games in a season for his career.

The debate for NBA MVP has reached a boiling point over the last week, with seemingly everyone in the basketball world giving their take on who deserves the top individual league honor. Again, Embiid is in a tight race with fellow center and two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jokic may have a leg up on some statistics across the board, but Embiid continues to prove himself as the best scorer in the league. All eyes will be on the two of them Monday night when the Sixers head to Denver to take on Jokic and the Nuggets.

With a second straight scoring title in his sights, Joel Embiid may well be on his way to finally winning his first MVP.