Toronto Raptors point forward Bruce Brown could attract significant trade interest at the upcoming NBA trade deadline. The 28-year-old is recovering from offseason knee surgery and has not played this season, but he is set to debut soon. Acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade, Toronto immediately made Brown available. But the Raptors chose to keep him after not receiving their desired trade value.

Last season, Bruce Brown averaged 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 34 games for the Raptors. With an expiring $23 million contract, his defensive versatility and championship experience make him a strong trade candidate for contenders. Despite ongoing trade rumors, Brown wishes to stay in Toronto.

“I don’t know if y’all noticed, but last year I didn’t look really engaged or [have much] energy I had with other teams because I was playing on one leg,” Brown said. “I want that to be addressed: I know a lot of fans didn’t think I played with a lot of energy, and I didn’t want to be here — that’s on social media — but I do want to be here, I do want to play with these guys, it’s a great bunch of guys, great coaches, great organization, but I was literally playing on one leg. It was tough for me mentally, I couldn’t move the way I wanted, play defence the way I wanted, so it was tough.”

Could the Raptors trade Bruce Brown before the NBA trade deadline?

Fortunately for Brown, Toronto might find it challenging to find a trade. The new NBA Collective Bargaining Agreement has been complex for Brown’s contract-range players. Since he’s making $23 million this season, new rules around a second salary tax apron that limits specific teams’ trade options based on how much they are spending on their current roster’s salaries have made it difficult for him.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have previously shown interest in Brown. However, the NBA's CBA restrictions make it unlikely that either team could acquire him without sacrificing a significant asset.

Milwaukee would need to trade Brook Lopez, a key player for their success. The Lakers have more financial flexibility since they aren't in the luxury tax's second apron. However, some of their large contracts would force them to significantly weaken their roster to acquire Brown, which may not be worthwhile.

Brown and the Raptors are likely in a holding pattern until a trade opportunity arises. As the NBA trade deadline approaches, expect more trade interest and rumors surrounding Brown. Buckle up.