The Toronto Raptors made a bold move last year by moving the remaining remnants of their championship core that included trades of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and others. With the franchise hitting the rebuild button, it was only natural for the team to go younger, while enduring some losses. On the bright side, the Raptors do have young pieces they can build around. With the franchise being led by 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, the team is in good hands.

As a rebuilding squad, Toronto must find the much-needed pieces to complement its core. With the Raptors' roster composition heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team still needs plenty of changes to arrive at their goal. While some players are grizzled veterans who can make an impact, the Raptors are also preparing for the future which means exchanging these vets for younger and hungrier players.

The Raptors aren't exactly aiming to win now. This should put other contenders on the lookout for the veterans on this Raptors squad. In fact, some of these veterans have plenty of playoff experience to show for. For this piece, let's take a look at three Raptors trade candidates at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Anyone would agree that Bruce Brown is a legitimate championship piece to any contender. But for a rebuilding team like the Raptors, it's safe to say that the NBA champion is better off playing elsewhere. Brown has yet to see action for the Raptors this season, after undergoing knee surgery.

At 28 years old, Brown may still be serviceable. However, he doesn't exactly align with the Raptors' developing young core. With the Raptors aiming to get younger, trading away Brown for a couple of prospects may be the move for the rebuilding franchise.

Brown already has plenty of playoff experience under his belt for contenders to be interested in his availability. Just ask the Denver Nuggets about his importance during their championship run in 2023.

After winning an NBA championship, Brown signed a two-year deal worth $45 million with the Indiana Pacers. The Raptors acquired him at the trade deadline in a deal involving Pascal Siakam. The Raptors would then exercise their $23 million club option on Brown. With an expiring deal, it makes sense to also get the most out of Brown before he walks away with nothing in return.

When it comes to anchoring the defense, Jakob Poeltl is holding the fort for the Raptors. Poeltl's rim protection has been one of the bright spots in the Raptors' rebuilding phase as of late. But more importantly. Poeltl is also having a career season as of late. In the 2024-2025 season, the Austrian center is putting up 13.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game.

While Poeltl's performance has been great for Toronto, his increasing value should also make him a trade asset. At 29 years old, the Raptors would prefer someone younger to build around their promising core. On the other hand, any championship contender that wants to win now should give some calls about Poeltl's availability, particularly the ones that need to beef up their frontcourt.

Poeltl's size and defensive intensity are enticing aspects of his game. With the Raptors monitoring the situations of Brandon Ingram and Andrew Wiggins, it's a safe bet that Poeltl will be thrown into the mix if ever a deal needs to be executed.

Hailing from Canada, there's no doubt that Kelly Olynyk is a favorite in Toronto's fanbase. Although Olynyk should easily serve as a veteran presence while providing productive minutes on the floor, he has also been struggling with injuries as of late. The 6-foot-11 center is already 32 years old and ultimately doesn't fit in the Raptors' timeline.

While it might be heartbreaking, the Raptors need to get some pieces while Olynyk continues to have some sort of value in the market. The Canadian national team mainstay deserves to play for a contender at this stage of his career. His toughness and perimeter shooting are aspects that can help any contender who wants to space the floor.

In addition to this, his veteran presence and experience will be beneficial to any team that wants to make a splash in the postseason.

Olynyk recently signed a two-year contract extension worth around $26 million. His salary should be easy to move. With plenty of promising big men around the league, the Raptors should use Olynyk as a trade piece in order to materialize their plans of building toward the future.