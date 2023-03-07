Golden State Warriors star Andre Iguodala didn’t like the way referee Scott Foster ejected Toronto Raptors youngster Scottie Barnes during Monday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

With less than 30 seconds in the game, Foster blew the whistle on Barnes and ejected him out of the contest for seemingly complaining about a foul call. It came as a shock since Barnes didn’t complain directly to the official or make a big issue out of it.

What didn’t sit well with Iguodala, however, was how Foster yelled “get out” at Barnes and pointed his finger at the Raptors’ rising star over the incident.

Scott Foster still giving smoke on the way out holy shit pic.twitter.com/gQgSPh87yH — Sherwob Holmes (@WorldWideWob) March 7, 2023

The Warriors vet admitted that it sure looks like a “very American” thing to do, and he’s clearly not proud of it.

“The way they be yelling “get out!” With that pointing finger… feels very American…” Iguodala wrote on Twitter.

Scott Foster explained postgame that Scottie Barnes’ ejection was a result of his verbiage that “directly questioned the integrity of the crew.” As for the Raptors forward, he argued that he was just talking to himself.

Ok we have all the evidence to determine what happened: 1) Scottie Barnes says during postgame presser he was “just talking to myself”

2) Scottie Barnes following whistle says “yall are cheating bro”

3) Scott Foster says Scottie “questioned integrity of the crew” in Pool Report pic.twitter.com/gTMou8G0bK — Sherwob Holmes (@WorldWideWob) March 7, 2023

The questions about the technical foul call and ejection aside, Scott Foster could have certainly handled the situation better. As Andre Iguodala suggested, yelling and pointing fingers at players is not the way to go–especially from officials who expect players to respect them.

It remains to be seen what the NBA will say about the incident and how they will rule the ejection. Perhaps the league can take a loot at it as they make their Last 2 Minute Report.