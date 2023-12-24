Darko Rajakovic had quite a unique Stephen Curry admission when discussing potetial Raptors rotation changes.

The Toronto Raptors have been in a complete free fall as of late, losing 11 of their last 14 games, with their latest loss being a 126-119 defeat at the hands of the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. With the Raptors struggles continuing, head coach Darko Rajakovic had an interesting Stephen Curry admission when discussing potential rotation changes for his team.

Everyone knew there would be some growing pains for Rajakovic in his first year as Toronto's head coach, but nobody figured things would be this bad. Rajakovic knows he needs to make some changes, but he pushed back against the notion that rotation changes are necessary for Toronto by saying that it's not as if they have Curry sitting on their bench waiting to hit the floor.

“It’s not like we have Steph Curry sitting on the bench.” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic on if it’s time to mix up the rotations 👀 (via @StarSports)pic.twitter.com/ZywNzuTCIp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

The Raptors are in a tough spot, as their front office cannot figure out whether or not they want to rebuild, and that's plaguing a team that wants to win, but does not have the talent to consistently do so. Darko Rajakovic can make some changes to their lineup, but as he admits here, they likely wouldn't make the impact that many folks believe they would make.

Rajakovic is right in suggesting that these sorts of changes don't necessarily make a massive impact, but the Raptors are quickly running out of options, and Rajakovic has to do something in an effort to inspire his team. Curry may not be at his disposal, but there are some other options he could try, and it will be interesting to see what he pulls out of his sleeve in an effort to get Toronto back on track.