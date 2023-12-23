Are any of them getting more minutes?

The transition between college ball and the NBA can be quite rough. A lot of players usually take at least half a season to get acclimated to the rough style of play. But, that would not happen in Pascal Siakam's Toronto Raptors system if they do not give some opportunities to their young guns. Gradey Dick, Ron Harper Jr., and Markquis Nowell are all deserving of a shot to hit the rotation but only one of them could make a true impact if given the chance.

Gradey Dick's chance at the Raptors spotlight

The Raptors gave the rookie a fair shot of getting more constant minutes but it was not clicking. Gradey Dick was expected to shoot the lights out alongside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Those expectations were withered down long before the first quarter of the season. He has now been given less of a role as the team figures out what to do with him.

13.4 minutes a game may not be enough to prove one's self, but his amount of touches was fairly serviceable. Dick was not able to deliver nor get into a good shooting groove for the Raptors. He notched a horrid 28.4% clip from all three levels of scoring while just getting 3.7 points per contest. A person who was expected to shoot the lights out was hitting everything except the bottom of the net in his first stint with the team.

Gradey Dick may need to get his groove back but he can do so in practice. The Raptors can still find a better rookie to play their role without seeing their numbers plummet because of shooting inefficiencies.

Markquis Nowell: The struggles of stature

If someone deserves to be part of the Raptors' constant rotation, it would be Markquis Nowell. He led Kansas State to an insanely deep run in March Madness and never looked back. The Raptors gave him an opportunity on a two-way contract but a call-up seems bleak. This is not largely because of his production. No, he has been averaging a double-double with 15.3 points alongside 10 dimes to prove how much of a bag he has on offense.

Rather, it is the stigma that comes with his height. He stands at 5-foot-7 which does not bode well with most coaches. A lot of the time their physique and verticality disallow them from being good defenders. For every inspirational Mugsy Bogues and Spudd Webb story, there will always be a Tyler Ulis and Isaiah Thomas case which has not allowed them to succeed.

But, he can still ball out and a rotational spot might not be far out for him in the future.

Ron Harper Jr. and the Raptors' forward conundrum

Ron Harper Jr. has been doing great off the Raptors 905 group. His stint in the G League saw him notch 13.8 points per game and average four rebounds. Playmaking chops were also on display for this young gun. This netted his squad three assists a game. All of this makes for the perfect player to get more rotational minutes in the Raptors system.

He acts as a Swiss army knife that is able to do it all. His elite offensive artillery mixed with his ability to crash the boards and play defense on the perimeter may just give opponents a scare. Ron Harper Jr. is also not confined by just being a forward. He can play alongside Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and OG Anunoby as a tall point guard due to his elite court vision. Overall, he looks to be the guy who can fill in huge shoes little by little. The Raptors should give him a shot.