Here's how the Raptors fix the franchise ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

The Toronto Raptors are an intriguing team to watch as trade season begins around the NBA. Toronto has started the season 11-15, which has them in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. They have talented players who could yield significant value, which is why Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby could be available at or even before the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Anunoby and Siakam have garnered interest around the league. Anunoby is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and is a solid offensive player. Three-and-D wings are extremely valuable in the modern NBA, and Anunoby is one of the best.

Siakam is another major trade candidate, as the All-Star forward is in the final year of his deal. A team looking to jump to contention could be interested in adding the two-time All-Star.

The Raptors have other talented role players who could yield them value. Toronto has the chance to be one of the most active teams across the association at the trade deadline.

With that said, here are our Raptors early 2024 NBA trade deadline predictions.

Raptors trade Pascal Siakam

Siakam has spent his entire career with Toronto but no longer fits the timeline. He is also in the final year of his deal, which makes this decision important for the Raptors. Trading Siakam away allows them to get significant value in return rather than potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

Siakam is having a good season, averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and five assists per game. He is shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 26.6 percent from three. While Siakam isn't knocking down the 3-point shot this season, he has played well as a scorer, rebounder, facilitator, and defender.

Siakam is an elite player, and to maximize his value, they should move the 29-year-old All-Star in the last year of his deal.

Raptors trade OG Anunoby

Anunoby is one of the league's best defenders. He can lockdown an opposing team's best guard or forward. The 26-year-old is averaging 15 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from downtown.

Anunoby would help contenders who are looking to add an elite defender and solid scorer. He would garner a ton of interest from contenders, even though he is on an expiring $18.6 million deal. Anunoby has a player option for next year, which he is expected to decline. Trading him away should be a priority for Toronto, rather than losing him for nothing in free agency. The Raptors could likely get multiple picks for Anunoby plus a matching salary.

With 3-and-D wings being so valuable, Toronto could have a bidding war for Anunoby, maximizing his trade value.

Raptors sell role players, add draft capital: commit to building around Scottie Barnes

If Toronto trades away Siakam and Anunoby, they should look to trade away other role players. They could commit to building a young core around Scottie Barnes by stockpiling draft capital and young talent.

Barnes is the centerpiece of Toronto's future, averaging 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks. The 22-year-old forward is shooting 48.8 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from behind the arc.

Barnes is an elite defender and has improved as a scorer throughout his career. He is the piece for their future that they need to build around. Trading away Siakam and Anunoby could give them draft assets and young players who fit with Barnes' timeline. It would also open them up to trade away other role players for additional assets.

While Toronto has a solid roster, they aren't good enough to contend. The Raptors should trade away Siakam and Anunoby while they can for great hauls to set up a bright young core around Barnes.