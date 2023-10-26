The Toronto Raptors outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves to win their first game of the season. By a score of 97-94, they began the Darko Rajakovic era off on the right foot. Dennis Schroder had himself a very impressive game.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the Raptors' season was concern about their play at point guard. Will Schroder be good enough to offset the loss of Fred VanVleet? At least in the season opener, he was, leading the team in points (22) and assists (seven) while shooting 8-17 from the field. With Schroder on the court, Toronto had a 107.4 offensive rating, the highest mark on the team. The team's overall output was a 96.0 offensive rating.

Before Schroder, Kawhi Leonard was the last player to score 20 in a debut with the Raptors. Naturally, he asked about that fact and what his thoughts were. But he quickly realized this was not a comparison he wanted.

You’re the first player to score more than 20 points in his Raptors debut since Kawhi Leonard… Dennis Schroder: “No, we’re not starting that.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/GL9d1Lg0uC — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) October 26, 2023

“No, we’re not starting that,” Schroder said with a smile as he shook his head. “I mean, I'm just glad to get a W. You know, they won a championship in 2019. Just trying to get that winning culture back on our side.” He gave a shoutout to the Raptors' coaching staff for the way they emphasized moving the ball.

Of course, Schroder and Leonard are very different basketball players and would never be compared in any other context. But it is quite interesting that Schroder had such a great start to his Raptors career.

Schroder will probably not be the Raptors' focal point on offense with Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby leading the way. His role will be to be more of a table setter for those guys and shooters like Gradey Dick and Gary Trent Jr. Any scoring he does alongside that is a huge bonus for a team that will have to make strides on offense.

Leonard scored 24 in his first game with the Raptors and dropped 31 in the next game. If Schroder comes back in Toronto's next game (Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls) and drops 30, that comparison will be a whole lot more interesting.