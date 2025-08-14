The Dallas Wings will host the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Dallas received multiple injury updates ahead of the game on Thursday, however. Paige Bueckers — who is dealing with a lingering back injury — is listed as probable for the game. Arike Ogunbowale has been ruled out due to a right knee injury.

Aziaha James is a new addition to the injury report, as she is battling a right foot concern. Meanwhile, Tyasha Harris remains out with a knee injury.

Ogunbowale was ruled out for Tuesday's 81-80 win over the Indiana Fever as well. Friday's contest will represent her second consecutive missed game. The 28-year-old is averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per outing.

Bueckers and James are both rookies on the Wings. James has quietly enjoyed a respectable first season in the WNBA while Bueckers is the clear front-runner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Bueckers, 23, is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing. Paige's all-around production as a rookie has been phenomenal.

James, a 22-year-old guard, has recorded per game averages of 7.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. She is only receiving 17.2 minutes per outing, but James is making the most of her time on the floor.

With Ogunbowale out for a second consecutive matchup, the Wings will need Bueckers and James on the floor. Dallas will enter play with a 9-24 overall record. The Wings are in last place in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the Sparks hold a 15-17 record, a mark that has them sitting in sixth place in the Western conference. They trail the Seattle Storm by only a half-game for fifth place. LA has displayed improvement following last year's last place finish.

The Sparks and Wings will go head-to-head at 7:30 PM EST on Friday night in Arlington, TX. Wings injury updates will continue to be provided ahead of tip-off.

