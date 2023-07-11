Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick has already secured the approval of Drake. The former Kansas Jayhawks sharpshooter recently shared that the hip-hop star welcomed him with a two-word message that must have had Dick excited to get down to work.

Gradey Dick was selected by the Raptors in the first round (13th overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft, with Toronto believing that he can be a valuable asset to the team. There's no denying that Dick's biggest asset is his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc, and he's got the numbers to prove he's one dangerous outside weapon. In his only year in Lawrence, Dick shot 40.3 percent from deep, sinking an average of 2.3 triples on 5.7 attempts from the 3-point region per contest. He also put up 14.1 points, grabbed 5.1 rebounds, and dished out 1.7 assists per contest for the Jayhawks.

This isn't the first time that Dick has gotten the attention of Drake, who also welcomed the rookie to Raptors nation with a hilarious Instagram post following the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 19-year-old Gradey Dick, who also stands 6-8 and is still far from being a finished product, will see some big challenges in front of him, especially in the early goings of his NBA career, but if he lives up to the expectations, he should be one of the most reliable offensive options for a Raptors squad that ranked just 23rd in the league a season ago with only 112.8 points per game and 28th with a 33.5 percent shooting from 3-point distance.