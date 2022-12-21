By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid made headlines again recently after he decided to take a savage diss at the Toronto Raptors. This was after the Sixers’ took down Toronto on Monday in a thrilling 104-101 victory in overtime.

After the game, Embiid said that he believes the Raptors “don’t care about winning.” According to the Sixers big man, Toronto is more concerned with shutting down the opposition’s star player, which on Monday, happened to be Embiid. Despite the Raptors’ barrage of defenders on Embiid, the Philly star still managed a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double against them. More importantly, the Sixers came out with a win.

NBA fans have now reacted to Embiid’s dig at their rivals. There were some polarizing reactions on social media and beyond, with some folks opting to clown Embiid for his hot take:

Shutting down the other teams star is one of the best ways to win a game 😂😂 — Mich M. (@MirazNBA) December 20, 2022

Toronto has a chip and embiid doesn’t so I guess he should shut up — Iceyhot (@Iceyhotpatch1) December 21, 2022

I've never been impressed with any of Embiid's commentary of the teams he plays. He is a fantastic player, no doubt. The @Raptors will be back and will beat them. Relax and enjoy the ride! — Marysia Czarski (@think4action) December 21, 2022

The keyboard warriors over on NBA Reddit, however, were quick to point out that this has been a familiar strategy for Nick Nurse and his men. According to these “analysts,” the Raptors do have a tendency of bombarding the opposition’s star player with defenders while allowing the rest of the squad to score at will. This is a risky strategy that does have its benefits. However, it sort of backfired on the Raptors against Embiid and the Sixers on Monday.

Whatever the case may be, what cannot be denied is that there is no love lost between these two teams. Embiid was more than happy to share his brutally honest thoughts about Toronto’s defensive schemes, which only further fuels this rivalry.