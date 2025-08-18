The Dallas Cowboys are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, where they will try to bounce back from last year's disappointment. The Cowboys will be coached by Brian Schottenheimer, who took over for Mike McCarthy after owner Jerry Jones was finally convinced to make the switch.

Evidently, Schottenheimer hasn't been thrilled with what he's seen so far at Cowboys practices recently, including during their recent preseason game at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer says he wants the next two practices to be physical. He wasn’t pleased with that area in Saturday’s preseason game. Both practices will be at The Star and are open to fans,” reported Jon Machota of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

“I want these next two practices to be ass-kickers,” said Schottenheimer, per Machota.

The Cowboys' training camp and preseason activities have had a cloud hanging over them ever since Micah Parsons publicly requested a trade away from the franchise earlier this month.

However, while that situation continues to unravel, Schottenheimer wants to make sure the team that is on the field is keeping their focus in the right place.

Can the Cowboys bounce back?

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys missed the playoffs altogether due to both injuries and overall regression up and down the roster.

Quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a hamstring injury in early November from which he would never return, but the Cowboys' season was already falling off the rails well before that point.

This offseason, the Cowboys made some splashy moves, including most notably acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers to give CeeDee Lamb some much-needed help in that department.

Still, the Cowboys have the misfortune of playing in the vaunted NFC East, which features both the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the NFC runner up Washington Commanders, both of whom Dallas will have to play twice this year.

The Cowboys will get their first crack at the Eagles when the season begins on September 4 in Philadelphia. That game is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.