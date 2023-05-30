Former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash is the favorite to become the next head coach of the Toronto Raptors, according to SportsBetting.ag.

Nash is listed at +300 odds. He leads the race over J.J. Redick (+400), former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer (+500) and Spanish national team coach Sergio Scariolo (+600), who is considered to be a favorite in the race.

Steve Nash was fired after the Nets started 2-5 this season. He led the team for two-and-a-half seasons, leading them to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2020-21 and then the first round of the playoffs in 2021-22.

Nash has Canadian citizenship, and he grew up in Victoria, British Columbia. That could bode well for the Raptors.

Redick retired from the NBA after the 2020-21 season. He is an ESPN analyst and also hosts a podcast, “The Old Man & the Three.”

He had a 15-year career and has been commended for his knowledge of the game as a commentator.

Budenholzer was fired after the Bucks lost in the first round of the ongoing postseason. He had a regular-season record of 271-120 in five seasons with Milwaukee and led the team to the 2021 championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scariolo was previously an assistant with the Raptors under coach Nick Nurse. He was on the staff of the team that won the 2019 title.

He is currently the head coach of Virtus Bologna of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A. His team won the 2022 EuroCup.

Nash is the most successful former player of the top candidates. He was named the NBA’s MVP in 2005 and 2006 and was a three-time All-NBA first-team selection.