Fred VanVleet had social media buzzing after a recent unfollowing spree, which apparently, also included his Toronto Raptors teammate. Naturally, the conspiracy theorists started suggesting that there might be some discord between VanVleet and the rest of the squad. Is Fred now on his way out of Toronto??

The good news is that he isn’t. Apparently, this was all just a mix-up that VanVleet himself admits stemmed from a rather foolish mistake on his part:

“There’s so many things I’m not following and it’s just suggestion, suggestion, suggestion. So, stupid me, I unfollowed everybody to see if it helped. It didn’t help,” VanVleet said, via Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. “Somebody caught wind of it and said I unfollowed my teammates. I unfollowed my mom too they didn’t care about that part.”

It sounds like the Raptors star was just feeling a bit trigger-happy one night and he decided to go on a random unfollowing spree. The fact that he unfollowed his own mom is clear proof that this sudden move has nothing to do with his feelings toward his teammates.

“People are very interested in my personal life now, which is new for me,” VanVleet said. “I’ve gotta be more aware of that. But I do take everything in stride. I’m a real person.”

Finally, VanVleet admitted that he hasn’t been playing very well of late, which is clearly bothering him a bit. However, the Raptors guard also claims that this slump isn’t enough for him to go completely bananas on social media:

“It’s gonna take more than a couple bad shooting games for me to lose my mind,” he said.

That definitely good to hear, Fred.