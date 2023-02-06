Scottie Barnes was instrumental in the Toronto Raptors’ 106-103 upset road win against Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies. Barnes had a big fourth quarter capped by a game-winning go-ahead basket for the Raptors, who are now undefeated in two straight games.

With the Raptors trailing Memphis by a point with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation, Scottie Barnes worked his way into the shaded area and rose for a jump-hook that went in and gave Toronto the lead for good.

Scottie Barnes hit the CLUTCH shot for the Raptors to get away with the 106-103 WIN 🔥pic.twitter.com/GcZNPnxLzA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

“Wait until someone tells Scottie Barnes he’s allowed to do that in the first 3 quarters too, it’ll be over for these bitches,” Twitter user @sizeablecat sarcastically said in a post after the game.

@TTOTambz, meanwhile, hilarious implied that the Raptors’ chances for a higher pick in the 2023 NBA Draft just got hurt by that clutch bucket: “😂Scottie Barnes doesn’t do tanking! It’s not in his vocabulary or his DNA!”

Meanwhile, here’s @SeltenSauce giving a seal of approval for Scottie Barnes’ heroics: “Shut them haters and doubters up@ScottBarnes561💪🔥”

The Grizzlies still had chances to get the lead back after that bucket from Scottie Barnes, but the Raptors’ defense made sure Toronto will come away with a win in this contest.

Barnes scored just three points in the first three quarters of the game before unleashing 13 in the final period to finish with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 35 minutes of action.

The Raptors will next play the San Antonio Spurs at home on Wednesday.