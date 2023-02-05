The Toronto Raptors will travel to Tennessee to face off with the Memphis Grizzlies. We’re in the home of Graceland, sharing our NBA odds series, making a Raptors-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Raptors are coming off a 117-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. Significantly, the Raptors emerged with the win thanks to a monster second quarter. Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 32 points. Additionally, Gary Trent Jr. added 29 points. Pascal Siakam had 23 points. Significantly, the Raptors shot 45.6 percent from the field. The Raptors won a battle of the boards 43-40. Additionally, the Raptors forced 13 turnovers.

The Grizzlies are reeling from a 128-113 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the biggest news from this game was the fight between Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell. They were both going for the ball and ended up on the ground. Then, Brooks hit Mitchell in the groin, causing a fight. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points. Moreover, Ja Morant added 24 points. Santi Aldama added 21 points and 10 rebounds. Unfortunately, Steven Adams sat out with an illness. The Grizzlies shot 47.1 percent from the field. Also, they committed 18 turnovers.

The Raptors enter this matchup with a record of 24-30. Also, they are 9-18 on the road. The Raptors went 4-6 over 10 games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are coming off a record of 32-20. The Grizzlies are 21-4 at home. Also, they are 3-7 over their previous 10 games.

The Grizzlies defeated the Raptors 119-106 on December 29, 2022. However, the Raptors have gone 7-3 in the past 10 games between the teams. Brooks will serve his suspension for his role in the fight on Thursday and will not play.

Here are the Raptors-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Raptors-Grizzlies Odds

Toronto Raptors: +3.5 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-112)

Over: 231 (-112)

Under: 231 (-108)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Grizzlies

TV: BSSE and TSN

Stream: NBA+

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors are struggling to stay afloat. However, they have some talent that could help them win. Siakam averages 24.8 points per game. Also, he averages eight rebounds per contest with 6.2 assists. VanVleet averages 19.8 points per game with 6.5 assists. Meanwhile, Trent averages 18.9 points per game. But the Raptors are still without OG Anunoby, who is out with an injury. Conversely, Scottie Barnes is the next option at 15.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 12th in the association in field goal shooting percentage. Likewise, they are 20th in 3-point shooting percentage. The Raptors also struggle at the charity stripe, ranking 27th in free throw shooting percentage. Also, the Raptors are okay on the boards, ranking 16th in rebounds. But Toronto has amazing ballhandlers. Significantly, the Raptors are the best team in the league in turnovers. Additionally, the Raptors are seventh in the league in blocked shots.

The Raptors could cover the spread if their scorers hit their shots. Moreover, they must win the battle on the boards and maintain possession.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies will be without Brooks. Also, Jaren Jackson missed the last game and is unsure about today’s contest. But the Grizzlies have Morant and Bane, who are two of the best in the league. Ultimately, they gave the Grizzlies a fantastic chance to succeed and can carry Memphis over the hump. The Grizzlies have the talent and coaching to strive. However, they must hit their shots.

The Grizzlies are 19th in field goal shooting percentage. Also, they are 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. The Grizzlies win many games. However, they can get cold. The Grizzlies are also 30th in free-throw shooting percentage. Unfortunately, they struggle to hit their shots at the charity stripe. The Grizzlies are the second-best in the NBA in rebounding. Moreover, they are second in blocked shots. The Grizzlies excel in defending the rim, and it is a huge reason they thrive. However, they are 17th in turnovers, showcasing their inconsistency in handling the ball.

The Grizzlies could cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Moreover, they need to handle the rock better. But the Grizzlies must also capitalize on their strengths.

Final Raptors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The suspension of Brooks and the uncertainty of Jackson and Adams play a significant role in the spread. Ultimately, if Adams or Jackson play, it can make a huge difference in the outcome of this game. The Grizzlies are a loaded team and have proven they can win without one star. However, winning without three of their stars could be difficult. But I still expect the Grizzlies to find a way to win by at least four points.

Final Raptors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-112)