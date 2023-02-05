The Memphis Grizzlies received good news this week on Thursday when it was announced that they would have two All-Star selections in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. But the Grizzlies will be waiting on another announcement this weekend as to whether or not their All-Star duo will be in uniform on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors. As per the Grizzlies PR, both Morant and Jackson are listed as questionable for the Raptors game, Morant with wrist soreness and Jackson with thigh soreness.

Should Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. not be available for Sunday’s game, the Grizzlies are going to have to use their depth to power through as they have all season.

This is Morant’s second consecutive season being named to the All-Star team. This season he has been averaging 27.3 points per game, 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists with shooting splits of 46.5 percent from the field, 32 percent from the three-point line and 75.3 percent from the free-throw line. Morant has consistently been one of the league’s elite point guards the past couple of seasons.

This will be Jackson’s first time being named to the All-Star team. This season Jackson has been averaging 16.5 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 3.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 50.1 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from the three-point line and 78.1 percent from the free-throw line. Jackson has continued his ascent as one of the best defensive players in the NBA.

Behind their All-Star duo, the Grizzlies have risen to the top half of the Western Conference standings.