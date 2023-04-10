Though head coach Nick Nurse’s future with the Toronto Raptors has been in question for some time now, his current focus still seems to be set on the club’s upcoming Play-In Tournament run. Following their Easter Sunday blowout over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, Canada’s lone ball club locked themselves into the ninth seed out in the Eastern Conference standings.

Following the outing, when asked if the Raptors are coming into the tournament with a “clean slate” mentality, Nick Nurse gave some extra insight into his team’s mentality moving forward.

“I guess so…We are where we are right now, right? What happened [during the regular season] doesn’t matter much if we can win a couple [play-in games],” Nurse said during his post-game media session.

Nick Nurse’s five-year tenure with the Raptors has been filled with a tremendous amount of success. Throughout his stay, Toronto has reached the Eastern Conference Finals twice and nabbed the franchise’s first-ever NBA title back during his first season as headman on the sidelines in 2018-19.

However, since the hot start, the team has failed to lock down a playoff spot two seasons ago and are currently in a situation where one more loss could add a second postseason-less campaign to his resume.

As the ninth-seed, Toronto is slated to square off against the 10-seeded Chicago Bulls for their first bout of the tournament on Wednesday, April 12. Throughout the regular season, the two clubs squared off on three separate occasions, with Nick Nurse’s Raptors coming away with the series win with a 2-1 record.